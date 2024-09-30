Florida Panthers Announce Episode 1 of ‘Primetime Panthers’ and Additional Programming Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today additional programming leading up to the start of the 2024-25 Panthers season. The first episode of ‘Primetime Panthers’ will air on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET across the Scripps Sports local broadcast network (WSFL-TV, WHDT-TV, WFTX-TV) and be available on PanthersPlus.TV the following day. Additionally, Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Game 7 versus the Edmonton Oilers will re-air on television on WSFL-TV (Broward/Dade) and WPTV (Palm Beach/Treasure Coast) on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

PRIMETIME PANTHERS

‘Primetime Panthers’ is a half-hour magazine-style show airing weekly across the Panthers local broadcast network (WSFL-TV, WHDT-TV, WFTX-TV, Next Day on PanthersPlus.TV). Every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. ET, join Katie Engleson and a variety of guest hosts for behind-the-scenes Panthers content including player features, interviews, community highlights and more.

This first episode of ‘Primetime Panthers’ will air Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. ET and highlight Panthers players Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart’s days with the Stanley Cup this past summer.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 7 RE-AIR

On Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, WSFL-TV (Broward/Dade) and WPTV (Palm Beach/Treasure Coast) will re-air the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 7 versus the Edmonton Oilers. Kick-off the 2024-25 season by tuning-in and reliving history as the Panthers fight and earn the ultimate prize—the Stanley Cup.

For more information on the Scripps Sports local network and for how to watch, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.