Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offers 

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers including Panthers and concert tickets, exclusive merchandise specials and more.

From Nov. 22-Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. (ET), fans can purchase a Black Friday ticket offer which includes tickets starting at $19 for select upcoming Panthers games at Amerant Bank Arena while availability remains. This is an online offer only. Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers to purchase.

On Cyber Monday (Dec. 2 only), fans can purchase tickets for select Panthers games starting at $23 while availability remains. This is an online offer only. Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers to purchase.

Amerant Bank Arena and War Memorial Auditorium’s primary ticket provider SeatGeek has Black Friday offers including 20% off all tickets at both Amerant Bank Arena and War Memorial Auditorium when purchasing through SeatGeek.com. Fans can use code CYBER24 and this offer is valid for one purchase from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2.

Amerant Bank Arena will have select concert ticket offers including:

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto (March 13-16, 2025) – Fans can save up to 35% off select Disney on Ice tickets at Amerant Bank Arena using code SVCW35 from Nov. 21 through Dec. 8. Terms and availability limits apply. Tickets can be purchased here.

TobyMac – Fans can save 20% off tickets to TobyMac on Jan. 31, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena with code INSIDER. This offer is available while supplies last and can be purchased here.

WeThemOnes – Fans can save 15% off ‘We Them Ones Comedy Tour’ hosted by Mike Epps with code COMEDY from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

Orange Bowl Basketball Classic – Fans can save 50% off all tickets to the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic with code OBBF24. This year the Florida State Seminoles face off against the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. This offer goes live Nov. 26 at 10 AM (ET) and expires on Nov. 29. Fans can click here to purchase.

Reggae Love Fest – Fans can save 30% off Reggae Love Fest at Amerant Bank Arena on Feb. 15, 2025 with code LOVE24 while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex will have special hours on Black Friday (Nov. 29) from 8 AM (ET) to 8 p.m. (ET). FLA Team Shop will release ‘12 Days of Drops’ starting Dec. 2 where a new item or collection drops each day while supplies last both online and at Pantherland in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can head to Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex on Dec. 14 between 10 AM (ET) and 1 p.m. (ET) to shop holiday gifts and get a photo with Stanley Clause. Stay tuned for more information, store hours and new collection releases at FLATeamShop.com.

Fans can enjoy offers at both Panthers facilities the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers IceDen will offer a ‘Learn to Skate’ special with a waived $30 registration fee for all new participants with promo code: BLACKFRIDAY24. This special offer will expire on Dec. 2 and is available online at PanthersIceDen.com or at the front desk. Additionally, Panthers IceDen will offer $20 off per day for Camp Incredible during Winter Break. Customers can use code ‘WINTERDAYCAMP’ when purchasing through this link and offer expires Dec. 2.

The Baptist Health IcePlex will offer a Public Skating 12-Pass for $120 on Black Friday with online purchase only at BaptistHealthIcePlex.com. This offer does not include skate rental.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).