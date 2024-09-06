Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their upcoming theme nights for the 2024-25 season.

The Panthers will hold their 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Banner Raising and kick off the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 8 when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers 2024-25 theme nights include:

Home Opener presented by Amerant Bank – Tuesday, Oct. 8

Italianfest (Pregame Only) - Thursday, Oct. 17

Pink in the Rink presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care & Promise Fund of Florida – Saturday, Oct. 19

Military Appreciation presented by CITY Furniture – Saturday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 12

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care – Saturday, Nov. 16

Panther Conservation – Saturday, Nov. 30

Hockey Holidays – Dec. 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 28 & Dec. 30

90s Night presented by Coors Light – Friday, Jan. 3

Pride Night presented by Stoli – Saturday, Jan. 18

Star Wars Night – Wednesday, Jan. 29

Black History Night presented by Amazon – Saturday, Feb. 8

Kids Day presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital – Saturday, March 1

Vamos Gatos powered by Ford – Monday, March 3 and Thursday, March 6

Paddy Fest presented by Jameson Irish Whiskey – Saturday, March 8

SoFlorida Weekend – Friday, March 28 & Sunday, March 30

Autism Acceptance presented by ABA Centers of Florida – Thursday, April 10

Fan Appreciation – Saturday, April 12

