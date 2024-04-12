Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Wilmer Skoog

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Wilmer Skoog on a one-year, two-way contract commencing in the 2024-25 season.

Skoog, 24, is in his first professional season, skating in 44 games with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, registering 27 points (19-8-27). He also skated in 20 games with the Panthers ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades, posting eight points (2-6-8).

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, skated in four seasons (2019-20 to 2022-23) with Boston University (Hockey East), producing 76 points (40-36-76) over 103 games. He helped the Terriers secure a Hockey East title in his senior year and was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team after tying for the team lead with 16 goals (16-15-31). Skoog was also a Hockey East Second Team All-Star in 2021-22.

Undrafted, Skoog played several seasons playing junior hockey in Sweden in the VIK Västerås HK system prior to his collegiate career.

