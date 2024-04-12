Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Oliver Okuliar

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Oliver Okuliar on a one-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2024-25 season.

“Oliver is a dynamic forward whose offensive game has grown significantly while playing professionally in Europe,” said Zito. “We are excited to see his further growth in his return to North America.”

Okuliar, 23, skated in 52 games with Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga in 2023-24, producing 45 points (24-21-45), leading the team in goals and points and ranking second in penalty minutes (53).

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Trencin, Slovakia, has competed in two seasons with Mountfield HK (2022-23 to 2023-24), amassing 74 points (37-37-74) over 91 games. He also played in one season (2021-22) with SaiPa of the Finnish Liiga and one season (2020-21) in the Slovak Extraliga between HK32 Liptovsky Mikulas and HK Dukla Trencin.

Prior to his professional experience, Okuliar registered 68 points (33-35-68) for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL in 2019-20 and 42 points (14-28-42) with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the QMJHL in 2018-19. He ranked second on the Hurricanes in goals and points.

Undrafted, Okuliar represented Slovakia on the international stage at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the 2020 U20 World Junior Championship and the 2018 U18 World Junior Championship.

