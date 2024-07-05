Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jaycob Megna on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

FLA_24_Megna_Signed_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Jaycob Megna on a one-year, two-way contract. 

Megna, 31, played in 44 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, notching two assists. He has skated in 185 career NHL games between Chicago (2023-24), the Seattle Kraken (2022-23), San Jose Sharks (2021-22 to 2022-23) and Anaheim Ducks (2016-17 to 2018-19), compiling 27 points (4-23-27). He tallied a career-high 12 points (1-11-12) in 48 games with San Jose in 2022-23. 

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Plantation, Fla., has competed in 370 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over parts of 10 seasons (2013-14 to 2023-24), amassing 98 points (18-80-98).  

Prior to his professional experience, Megna skated in three seasons (2011-12 to 2013-14) with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks, posting 22 points (4-18-22) in 105 games. 

Megna was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. 

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.

News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Development Camp

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Nate Schmidt on One-Year Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Anton Lundell on Six-Year Contract

Greer: ‘I’m going to give 110% every time I’m out there’

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward MacKenzie Entwistle to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Chris Driedger on One-Year Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jesper Boqvist on One-Year Contract

Territory Talk: Free Agency Day 1 Recap (Ep. 308)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward A.J. Greer on Two-Year Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Tomas Nosek on One-Year Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Rasmus Asplund to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Panthers to open 2024-25 season vs. Bruins

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Sam Reinhart on an Eight-Year Contract Extension

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov on Four-Year Contract Extension

Panthers overcome bad weather to celebrate Stanley Cup victory

Maurice shows off custom shirt with his cats at Cup parade

Panthers ‘very, very happy’ with six picks at 2024 NHL Draft