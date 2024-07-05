Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jaycob Megna on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Jaycob Megna on a one-year, two-way contract.

Megna, 31, played in 44 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, notching two assists. He has skated in 185 career NHL games between Chicago (2023-24), the Seattle Kraken (2022-23), San Jose Sharks (2021-22 to 2022-23) and Anaheim Ducks (2016-17 to 2018-19), compiling 27 points (4-23-27). He tallied a career-high 12 points (1-11-12) in 48 games with San Jose in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Plantation, Fla., has competed in 370 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over parts of 10 seasons (2013-14 to 2023-24), amassing 98 points (18-80-98).

Prior to his professional experience, Megna skated in three seasons (2011-12 to 2013-14) with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks, posting 22 points (4-18-22) in 105 games.

Megna was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

