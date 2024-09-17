Florida Panthers Agree in Principle with Broward County to Extend Partnership

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that the Broward County Commission has voted unanimously (9-0) in favor to amend and extend the Arena Operating Agreement for the County-owned facility for an additional five years in a newly amended 9-year agreement through 2033.

Broward County will have the option to retain the Panthers for two additional five-year terms for a total of 19 years, showing the commitment between Broward County and Florida Panthers until 2043.

The Panthers operate multiple facilities across Broward County, including Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and the recently opened FTL War Memorial in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“We are thrilled to extend what has been an incomparable long-term partnership with Broward County. The county and our team share a deep commitment to investing in a bright future for our community,” said Panthers Chairman, Owner and Governor Vincent J. Viola. “Our strong partnerships- first and foremost with Broward County, as well as with the cities of Sunrise, Coral Springs and Fort Lauderdale- exemplify the way in which successful public-private partnerships can foster economic growth and cultural vibrancy.”

Upon completion of a final agreement, the Panthers will pay an upfront amount of $51.5 million to Broward County to be used for debt service and arena needs.

Broward County will pay the Panthers $25 million annually through the tourism development tax, paid predominately by visitors to Broward County, which will be used for capital expenditures, repairs, operations and maintenance of the 26-year-old Amerant Bank Arena.

“Since acquiring the Panthers in 2013, the Viola family has brought tremendous stability, growth and excitement to the Florida Panthers organization. Their contributions to the local community and strong public-private partnership with Broward County have moved this team forward with success,” said National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We’re thrilled to see hockey thriving in South Florida and that their future long-term growth is secured. Perhaps most of all, we are grateful to and thankful for our fans.”

The Panthers will continue to invest in the South Florida community through financial grants, support of youth hockey growth, grassroots community projects and co-branded marketing assistance to Broward County.

Through this amended agreement, for a period of four years, the Panthers gain exclusive rights to propose and submit a development plan for the property surrounding Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise for Broward County’s approval.

The term sheet that outlines the key business points was approved today. The extension is still subject to a final operating agreement and final approval by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.

About Amerant Bank Arena

Florida’s premier sports and entertainment venue, Amerant Bank Arena is Florida’s largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, the state-of-the-art Amerant Bank Arena continues to host hundreds of major concerts, events, and performance acts each year, which have included the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Lizzo, WWE, Billboard Latin Music Awards and more. Located in Sunrise, Florida across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, which attracts upwards of 30 million visitors annually, the Broward County-owned Amerant Bank Arena is one of the top-ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. For more information about Amerant Bank Arena and upcoming events, games, and concerts, visit AmerantBankArena.com and follow @AmerantBankArena on Facebook and Instagram and @AmerantArena on X.