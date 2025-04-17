‘Everybody is possible for Game 1’: Panthers hoping for full strength to start playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE – Aleksandar Barkov put it best.

“The best time to be a hockey player is starting now,” the Florida Panthers captain grinned.

Following an update from Paul Maurice on Thursday, everyone is now sharing that same smile.

After having to endure 130 combined man games lost due to injury throughout a long regular-season grind, the defending Stanley Cup champions could finally be closing in on a full lineup.

While Aaron Ekblad (suspension) will remain out of action until Game 3 of the team’s first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Maurice said everyone else should be available to play.

“There isn’t anybody that I would say I know is not ready for Game 1,” Maurice said at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday. “Everybody is possible for Game 1.”

Missing multiple games down the stretch, both Sam Bennett (four games missed) and Dmitry Kulikov (12 games missed) returned to suit up for the final two contests of the regular season.

In those two games – which came against the New York Rangers and Lightning -- Bennett recorded an assist and four shots on goal, while Kulikov racked up four hits and averaged 18:59 of ice time.

“Timing in the game is different than when you’re practicing out there, I just have to get that back,” Kulikov said after his return. “I felt pretty good today; I felt good reading the game. No complaints.”

On top of the playoff excitement, all eyes are on Matthew Tkachuk’s impending return.

Placed on LTIR in the beginning of March, the star forward missed the final 25 games of the season.

But with Game 1 at Amalie Arena not until Tuesday, No. 19 could return just in the nick of time.

“He went after it pretty good today,” said Maurice of Tkachuk’s rehab. “He won’t skate tomorrow. He’ll skate on off-days going into the decision day, which will be after Monday’s skate.”

Built for the playoffs and able to impact the game in more ways than one, Tkachuk tallied 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games this season before suffering an injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

A key factor in the team’s back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final – including last season’s championship -- Tkachuk has produced 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists), a +12 plus/minus rating, six game-winning goals and three overtime goals in 44 playoff games since joining the Panthers.

As Barkov said, this is the best time to be a hockey player.

But with the possibility of a fully healthy team, it’s also the best time to be a Panthers fan.

