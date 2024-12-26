Eriksson set to represent Panthers at 2025 World Junior Championships

Good Luck, Linus Eriksson!_SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

Linus Eriksson is going to have the chance to showcase his game on the big stage.

Named to Sweden’s roster for the upcoming 2025 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, the 18-year-old forward is the lone Florida Panthers prospect set to compete in this year’s tournament.

Taking place in Ottawa, the tournament will be played from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2025.

No stranger to the international stage, Eriksson captained last year’s Sweden squad to a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

Named one of Sweden’s top three players of the tournament, the two-way center produced at a point-per-game pace, registering seven points (goal, six assists) in seven games.

That standout performance caught the attention of many, including the Panthers.

After patiently going through the first round without making a selection, the defending Stanley Cup champions traded up to select Eriksson in the second round (58th overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Of course, the Stockholm native couldn’t have been more excited about where he ended up.

“I was really happy when they said my name,” Eriksson said following the draft in June.

In his second season in HockeyAllsvenskan with Djurgårdens IF, Eriksson has tallied four points (goal, three assists) and a +4 plus/minus rating in 18 games.

To follow along with this year’s World Juniors, check out the tournament’s schedule below.

2025 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Dec. 26

Sweden vs. Slovakia, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET

Germany vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Czechia, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 1 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 28

Czechia vs. Kazakhstan, TD Place, 1 p.m. ET

United States vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 29

Sweden vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET

Finland vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Czechia, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 30

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, TD Place, 1 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 31

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

United States vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 4 (Canadian Tire Centre)

Semifinal 1, 3:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 5 (Canadian Tire Centre)

Third-place game, 3:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, 7:30 p.m. ET

