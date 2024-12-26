Eriksson set to represent Panthers at 2025 World Junior Championships

That standout performance caught the attention of many, including the Panthers.
After patiently going through the first round without making a selection, the defending Stanley Cup champions traded up to select Eriksson in the second round (58th overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft.
Of course, the Stockholm native couldn’t have been more excited about where he ended up.
“I was really happy when they said my name,” Eriksson said following the draft in June.
In his second season in HockeyAllsvenskan with Djurgårdens IF, Eriksson has tallied four points (goal, three assists) and a +4 plus/minus rating in 18 games.
To follow along with this year’s World Juniors, check out the tournament’s schedule below.
2025 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Dec. 26
Sweden vs. Slovakia, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET
Germany vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Czechia, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET
Canada vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET
Dec. 27
Slovakia vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 1 p.m. ET
Finland vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET
Canada vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET
Dec. 28
Czechia vs. Kazakhstan, TD Place, 1 p.m. ET
United States vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET
Dec. 29
Sweden vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET
Finland vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET
Slovakia vs. Czechia, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET
Germany vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET
Dec. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, TD Place, 1 p.m. ET
Latvia vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET
Dec. 31
Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET
Latvia vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET
Czechia vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET
United States vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jan. 2
Quarterfinal 1, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET
Quarterfinal 2, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET
Quarterfinal 3, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET
Quarterfinal 4, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jan. 4 (Canadian Tire Centre)
Semifinal 1, 3:30 p.m. ET
Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jan. 5 (Canadian Tire Centre)
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m. ET
Championship game, 7:30 p.m. ET