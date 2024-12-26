Eriksson set to represent Panthers at 2025 World Junior Championships

Linus Eriksson is going to have the chance to showcase his game on the big stage.

Named to Sweden’s roster for the upcoming 2025 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, the 18-year-old forward is the lone Florida Panthers prospect set to compete in this year’s tournament.

Taking place in Ottawa, the tournament will be played from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2025.

No stranger to the international stage, Eriksson captained last year’s Sweden squad to a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

Named one of Sweden’s top three players of the tournament, the two-way center produced at a point-per-game pace, registering seven points (goal, six assists) in seven games.