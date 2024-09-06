BLOG: Rodrigues throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate ‘Panthers Night’

MIAMI – Evan Rodrigues is known for his accurate shot on the ice.

With that, it’s not surprise he was able to put this one over the plate.

Kicking off “Panthers Night” at loanDepot Park, the Stanley Cup champion threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Miami Marlins hosted the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

“It’s great to be back [in South Florida],” said Rodrigues, who led the Panthers in goals (4) and points (7) against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. “A lot of good memories [from winning the Cup], and I look forward to making another one tonight. It’s a cool experience. You think about first pitches, but never think it’s going to be you.”

Joining him on the mound were his two sons, Grayson and Noah.

At the center of all celebrations this summer, the two youngsters also stole the show during Rodrigues day with Lord Stanley last month when they dressed up like miniature keepers of the Cup -- suits, white gloves, whole the kit and caboodle.

Grayson got full credit for the adorable idea.

“The memories are made for them,” Rodrigues said.

The second Panther to take the mound this summer, Matthew Tkachuk teamed up with NBA champion Jayson Tatum for a dual first pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 18.

Despite admittedly having not thrown a baseball since last summer, Rodrigues said he didn’t reach out to his teammate for pre-pitch pointers, but still received some helpful tips from friends.

“I’ve had a couple people tell me it’s further than it looked,” said Rodrigues, whose throw was caught at home plate by Marlins pitcher Adam Oller. “Just make sure it’s not short.”