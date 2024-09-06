BLOG: Rodrigues throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate ‘Panthers Night’

Stanley Cup champion took the mound at loanDepot Park on Friday

E-Rod-First-Pitch
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

MIAMI – Evan Rodrigues is known for his accurate shot on the ice.

With that, it’s not surprise he was able to put this one over the plate.

Kicking off “Panthers Night” at loanDepot Park, the Stanley Cup champion threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Miami Marlins hosted the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

“It’s great to be back [in South Florida],” said Rodrigues, who led the Panthers in goals (4) and points (7) against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. “A lot of good memories [from winning the Cup], and I look forward to making another one tonight. It’s a cool experience. You think about first pitches, but never think it’s going to be you.”

Joining him on the mound were his two sons, Grayson and Noah.

At the center of all celebrations this summer, the two youngsters also stole the show during Rodrigues day with Lord Stanley last month when they dressed up like miniature keepers of the Cup -- suits, white gloves, whole the kit and caboodle.

Grayson got full credit for the adorable idea.

“The memories are made for them,” Rodrigues said.

The second Panther to take the mound this summer, Matthew Tkachuk teamed up with NBA champion Jayson Tatum for a dual first pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 18.

Despite admittedly having not thrown a baseball since last summer, Rodrigues said he didn’t reach out to his teammate for pre-pitch pointers, but still received some helpful tips from friends.

“I’ve had a couple people tell me it’s further than it looked,” said Rodrigues, whose throw was caught at home plate by Marlins pitcher Adam Oller. “Just make sure it’s not short.”

Speaking of short, the Panthers are almost ready to get back to work.

With more of his teammates arriving back in South Florida every day, Rodrigues can already feel the buzz starting to build for Opening Night against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Hoping to spend another summer with the Cup, the Panthers are ready to defend their crown.

“We’re all ready to turn the page and start to get after it again,” Rodrigues said. “We all have the same goal in mind. We know what it takes. Now it’s just having that drive to go do it again.”

Related Content

Rodrigues' day with the Cup

Rodrigues' First Pitch

News Feed

Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview Part 2 (Ep. 316)

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights

2023-24 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

2023-24 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell

BY THE NUMBERS: Zito’s first four seasons with the Panthers

Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports Announce Programming for 2024-25 Season 

2023-24 Season Rewind: Sergei Bobrovsky 

Five Panthers listed on NHL Network’s 2024-25 preseason position rankings

2023-24 Season Rewind: Sam Reinhart

Cuban American men's team wins 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup championship

Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Luongo eats gnocchi poutine out of Stanley Cup in Quebec

History inked: Players, fans celebrate Cup with tattoos

Florida Panthers Sept. 22 Doubleheader Tickets to Benefit South Florida Community

Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview - Part 1 (Ep. 314)

Verhaeghe takes Cup home for 2nd time, shares time with fans, family

 Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Sixth Annual Tournament from Aug. 21-25

Luongo gets shoutout on WWE Monday Night Raw