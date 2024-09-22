Barkov takes Stanley Cup to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Panthers captain has donated over $420,000 to hospital since 2019

Barkov-Joe-Ds
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A trip to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital just before the start of a new season has long been a tradition for Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

But as an added bonus on Saturday, patients and staff were treated to the Stanley Cup.

“I used to come in here empty handed,” Barkov smiled.

Well, not quite empty handed.

Dating back to 2019, Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal he scores (in honor of his No. 16) and $800 for every assist he dishes out during the regular season and playoffs.

Since he started #BarkovScores4JoeD, he’s donated over $420,000 to the hospital.

Over that time, he’s developed a strong relationship with the staff.

“It’s more like family now,” said Barkov, who also provides the hospital with a suite every home game. “All these workers, I know a lot of them have been here since my first day, but there’s also some new faces. It’s great to meet everyone and work with them. It feels like this is a normal thing now, to come here every single year and meet the kids. It’s great.”

In addition to snapping pictures with patients, staff and the Cup, Barkov also spent time playing air hockey and other games with kids in the hospital’s state-of-the-art playroom.

Per the hospital, much of the room was made possible by his generous donations.

“It’s awesome, obviously,” Barkov said of being able to help. “I still think it’s about the workers that do all this work and try to make the kids’ days here. I know it’s not easy, but they’re doing an unbelievable job. It’s great to be part of this family, hopefully for many more years.”

Many of the kids he spent time with already had their own Panthers gear.

He was more than happy to add an autograph to their attire.

“That’s why we’re here,” Barkov said. “We’re trying to make them Panthers fans. We feel their support when they come to our games. They support us, and the Panthers support them. It’s awesome.”

As much a humanitarian as he is an elite hockey player, Barkov has been nominated for the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” each of the last three seasons.

In 2023-24, his donation to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital was $106,400.

Keep it up, Cap!

