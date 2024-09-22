Barkov takes Stanley Cup to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A trip to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital just before the start of a new season has long been a tradition for Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

But as an added bonus on Saturday, patients and staff were treated to the Stanley Cup.

“I used to come in here empty handed,” Barkov smiled.

Well, not quite empty handed.

Dating back to 2019, Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal he scores (in honor of his No. 16) and $800 for every assist he dishes out during the regular season and playoffs.

Since he started #BarkovScores4JoeD, he’s donated over $420,000 to the hospital.

Over that time, he’s developed a strong relationship with the staff.

“It’s more like family now,” said Barkov, who also provides the hospital with a suite every home game. “All these workers, I know a lot of them have been here since my first day, but there’s also some new faces. It’s great to meet everyone and work with them. It feels like this is a normal thing now, to come here every single year and meet the kids. It’s great.”