2023-24 Season Rewind: Sam Reinhart

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better contract season than Sam Reinhart had in 2023-24.

A threat on both sides of the ice, the 2024 All-Star set career highs in double-digit categories.

Terrorizing opposing goaltenders on a seemingly nightly basis, the 28-year-old forward lit the lamp a career-high 57 times, with an NHL-leading 27 of those goals coming by way of the man advantage.

Helping the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup, he added 10 more goals in the playoffs.

“He is awesome,” Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said of his high-scoring teammate. “He can score from any position. He’s smart. He’s not only scoring goals but he’s a key player on the penalty kill as well and in the defensive zone. It’s so much fun to see him have that success.”

Getting hot and staying hot, Reinhart had more than a few scorching stretches.

None were more impressive than the run he went on to kick off 2024.

Starting to run out of ink as he kept rewriting the franchise’s record books, Reinhart lit the lamp in eight straight games from Jan. 2-17, breaking Hall of Famer Pavel Bure’s previous record of seven games.

During that run, he also touched twine in four straight games on the power play.

“I think any time you’re in the conversation with Pavel Bure, that’s pretty cool,” Reinhart said.

Making the most of his opportunities, Reinhart had a league-best 24.5% shooting percentage (among players with over 50 shots) and ranked second in the NHL with 11 game-winning goals.

“Nothing surprises me anymore with him,” said teammate Matthew Tkachuk. “He’s the real deal.”

It’s not often a player with those kinds of offensive numbers is also a wizard on defense.

But as we all know, Reinhart is far from regular.

The two-way star also ranked second in the NHL with five shorthanded goals.

Teaming up with Aleksander Barkov on the penalty kill, he skated 176:08 while shorthanded.

In addition to reaching career highs in hits (78) and blocked shots (66), Reinhart also helped the Panthers control 57.61% of shot attempts when he was deployed at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

For his efforts, he finished 12th place in voting for the Hart Trophy.

“Next to Ron Francis, he’s the smartest player I’ve ever coached,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “If there’s something going on the ice that I’m not sure about, I’ll ask him.”

If you ask Reinhart what he’s doing for the nearly the next decade, he’s also already got an answer for that.

On June 30, the Panthers inked him to an eight-year extension.

“Since coming to South Florida, Sam has demonstrated his ability to be a powerful scoring threat while maintaining strong defensive play,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said. “His versatility and value as a player are only outshined by his premier personality and work ethic, and we are pleased to have him continue on with our group.”

Since being acquired by Florida in 2021, Reinhart ranks 11th in the NHL with 121 goals.