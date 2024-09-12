2023-24 Season Rewind: Evan Rodrigues

It didn’t take long for Evan Rodrigues to show his value in South Florida.

In just his second game after joining the Panthers on a four-year deal during free agency, the speedy veteran forward put up a team-high four points (two goals, two assists) against the Winnipeg Jets.

From there, he went on to finish with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 80 games.

He also compiled a career-best plus/minus of +26.

“From the day I got here, every guy in this room has welcomed me,” Rodrigues said. “It’s a great group, a team in every sense of the word. Yeah, I’m having a lot of fun, probably the most fun ever.”

Fitting in perfectly with the physical, up-tempo style of play of the Panthers, Rodrigues, already in his ninth NHL season, also tallied a career-high 104 hits and blocked 28 shots.

Finding another gear in the playoffs, the Toronto native posted 15 points (seven goals, eight assists -- all career postseason highs – and a +6 plus/minus rating in 24 games before hoisting Lord Stanley.

And when the stakes were the highest, he was at his best.

In addition to leading all skaters with four goals in the Stanley Cup Final, only Connor McDavid (11) had more points than the seven that Rodrigues notched during the dramatic seven-game series.

Doing everything to help the Panthers bring the Stanley Cup to South Florida for the first time, he also played a key role in helping slowly chip away at the clock in the waning minutes of Game 7.

As always, the man they call “E-Rod” was just happy to do his part.

“I try to adjust my game a little bit, try to get my linemates the freedom to play their game,” Rodrigues said. “I kind of adjust my game a little bit and try to bring energy.”

COOL STAT

Everyone loves Evan.

Showing his versatility by moving up and down the lineup with ease throughout this past season, Rodrigues spent ample time at 5-on-5 playing with all four of Florida’s primary centers.

Taking a look at his minutes on NaturalStatTrick.com, he spent 475:16 with Aleksander Barkov, 288:42 with Lundell, 114:13 with Kevin Stenlund and 84:58 with Sam Bennett.

At one point, head coach Paul Maurice described his movement as a “world tour" of the lineup.

"We’ve moved him around,” Florida’s bench boss said. “Now, it seems wherever he goes, it seems to get the people he’s playing with going. He’s become that kind of player for us.”

Overall, Rodrigues surpassed 1,200 total minutes for the third straight season.

BEST GAME

Sure, Rodrigues stepped up big in the Stanley Cup Final, but his outstanding performance against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6 at Amerant Bank Arena is also worthy of remembering.

In a back-and-forth barn burner of a game, No. 17 tallied two goals, two assists and two hits in a 5-4 win.