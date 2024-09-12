2023-24 Season Rewind: Evan Rodrigues

Versatile forward made a great first impression in South Florida

2024-Season-Rewind-rodrigues-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

It didn’t take long for Evan Rodrigues to show his value in South Florida.

In just his second game after joining the Panthers on a four-year deal during free agency, the speedy veteran forward put up a team-high four points (two goals, two assists) against the Winnipeg Jets.

From there, he went on to finish with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 80 games.

He also compiled a career-best plus/minus of +26.

“From the day I got here, every guy in this room has welcomed me,” Rodrigues said. “It’s a great group, a team in every sense of the word. Yeah, I’m having a lot of fun, probably the most fun ever.”

Fitting in perfectly with the physical, up-tempo style of play of the Panthers, Rodrigues, already in his ninth NHL season, also tallied a career-high 104 hits and blocked 28 shots.

Finding another gear in the playoffs, the Toronto native posted 15 points (seven goals, eight assists -- all career postseason highs – and a +6 plus/minus rating in 24 games before hoisting Lord Stanley.

And when the stakes were the highest, he was at his best.

In addition to leading all skaters with four goals in the Stanley Cup Final, only Connor McDavid (11) had more points than the seven that Rodrigues notched during the dramatic seven-game series.

Doing everything to help the Panthers bring the Stanley Cup to South Florida for the first time, he also played a key role in helping slowly chip away at the clock in the waning minutes of Game 7.

As always, the man they call “E-Rod” was just happy to do his part.

“I try to adjust my game a little bit, try to get my linemates the freedom to play their game,” Rodrigues said. “I kind of adjust my game a little bit and try to bring energy.”

COOL STAT

Everyone loves Evan.

Showing his versatility by moving up and down the lineup with ease throughout this past season, Rodrigues spent ample time at 5-on-5 playing with all four of Florida’s primary centers.

Taking a look at his minutes on NaturalStatTrick.com, he spent 475:16 with Aleksander Barkov, 288:42 with Lundell, 114:13 with Kevin Stenlund and 84:58 with Sam Bennett.

At one point, head coach Paul Maurice described his movement as a “world tour" of the lineup.

"We’ve moved him around,” Florida’s bench boss said. “Now, it seems wherever he goes, it seems to get the people he’s playing with going. He’s become that kind of player for us.”

Overall, Rodrigues surpassed 1,200 total minutes for the third straight season.

BEST GAME

Sure, Rodrigues stepped up big in the Stanley Cup Final, but his outstanding performance against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6 at Amerant Bank Arena is also worthy of remembering.

In a back-and-forth barn burner of a game, No. 17 tallied two goals, two assists and two hits in a 5-4 win.

Rodrigues puts Florida up 1-0 against Dallas.

Picking his spots, his only two shots on goal in the game found the back of the net.

His second goal of the night would be the eventual game-winner.

“That was Evan Rodrigues’ best performance,” Maurice after the game. “We’ll talk about the four points, but I like all the other stuff he did away from the puck. He was physical, was on pucks, defended real hard and got a good payoff."

GOAL OF THE YEAR

It’s a goal that Rodrigues will never forget.

Coming off a goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers, the Florida forward had some more magic to provide.

Rodrigues puts Florida ahead 2-1 in the third period.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third period of Game 2, Rodrigues intercepted an Evan Bouchard pass near the top of the circle in the offensive zone and ripped it past Stuart Skinner’s blocker for what would go on to hold up as the game-winning goal that led to a 2-0 lead in the series.

“So happy for him,” teammate Matthew Tkachuk said. “Proud of him. He was awesome. … That’s two games in a row scoring some big goals for us. … Tonight, it was him.”

Rodrigues would net one more that night and help the Panthers lock in a 4-1 win.

