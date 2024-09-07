2023-24 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

Look back on another spectacular season for Swaggy!

2024-Season-Rewind-verhaeghe-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

The Swag was turned on yet again this season.

Logging over 70 points for the second straight season for the Florida Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe finished fourth on the team’s scoring leaderboard with 74 points (34 goals, 38 assists) in 76 games.

Reaching new heights with an elevated role on the man advantage, the skilled Toronto native also achieved personal bests in power-play goals (8), power-play points (21) and game-winning goals (7).

“I don’t care [how I score], as long as it goes in the net,” laughed Verhaeghe, who’s scored a whopping 118 goals since joining Florida as a free agent prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

But it’s not just about lighting the lamp.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion also set career highs in assists (38) and hits (63) last season.

Carter Verhaeghe enjoys his day with the Stanley Cup in Dundas, ON.

Speaking of Lord Stanley, he also played a pivotal role during the team’s run to the Cup.

Always showing up in big games, Verhaeghe set career playoff highs with 11 goals and 21 points.

In Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, he tipped in the opening goal.

From there, as they say, the rest is history.

“In those tight games, he can skate with anyone,” Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart told the Miami Herald. “When the games get tighter, that’s when he gets more effective and more valuable.”

Verhaeghe’s best round of the playoffs came against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In just five games against his former team, he registered nine points (five goals, four assists).

Quickly becoming somewhat of a folk hero in South Florida, Verhaeghe already stands as the franchise’s all-time leader in playoff goals (26) and is also sitting second in playoff points (53).

“Yeah, I’m used to it, I guess,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Verhaeghe’s knack for coming up in the clutch. “But he is an unusual performer, that man. He is so good in the most intense and almost chaotic play. He can raise that level.”

COOL STAT

It was a big milestone year for the man of many nicknames.

On Nov. 14 against the San Jose Sharks, Verhaeghe hit 100 career goals.

Less than a month later against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he notched his 200th career point.

In short, the man some call “Swagu” better clear some more space on his mantle.

“It’s obviously a milestone, you dream about getting to the NHL and scoring goals,” said the 28-year-old. “You just hope you can get here, never mind scoring goals in the league. You try to make it and be a good player every night and I’m just fortunate to be living my dream of playing the NHL.”

In four seasons with Florida, Verhaeghe has 236 points (118 goals, 118 assists) in 278 games.

BEST GAME

A potential series-clinching game against his former team?

Sounds a recipe for a another “Swagalicious” performance.

Up 3-1 in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Lightning, Verhaeghe made sure the Panthers would stay home with a huge showing in Game 5 on April 29 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Helping push the Panthers into Round 2, he registered two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win.

Verhaeghe puts in own rebound to make it 1-0.

Slaying a metaphorical dragon, it also marked Florida’s first-ever series win against Tampa Bay.

“I don’t think we really cared who we played, to be honest,” Verhaeghe said. “Every game you go into is a process. We’re trying to play our best game every game.”

Bringing constant pressure throughout the game, Verhaeghe also fired off eight shots on goal.

GOAL OF THE YEAR

An overtime winning goal in the playoffs?

Hard to top that.

In front of over 19,400 screaming fans at Amerant Bank Arena in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round, Mr. Clutch patiently waited out one of the league’s all-time best netminders in Andrei Vasilevskiy before going top shelf off his backhand to lead the Panthers to a 3-2 victory on April 23.

Verhaeghe backhands in the overtime game winner.

“He’s got the clutch gene,” teammate Aaron Ekblad said. “He was born with it, man.”

Despite only playing in 17 overtime games in his playoff career, Verhaeghe’s five overtime game-winners rank behind only Maurice Richard (six in 29 games) and Joe Sakic (eight in 44 games).

Not bad company to be in.

Coming at a big point, Verhaeghe’s overtime goal gave the Panthers to a 2-0 lead in the series.

