2023-24 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

The Swag was turned on yet again this season.

Logging over 70 points for the second straight season for the Florida Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe finished fourth on the team’s scoring leaderboard with 74 points (34 goals, 38 assists) in 76 games.

Reaching new heights with an elevated role on the man advantage, the skilled Toronto native also achieved personal bests in power-play goals (8), power-play points (21) and game-winning goals (7).

“I don’t care [how I score], as long as it goes in the net,” laughed Verhaeghe, who’s scored a whopping 118 goals since joining Florida as a free agent prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

But it’s not just about lighting the lamp.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion also set career highs in assists (38) and hits (63) last season.