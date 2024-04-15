RELEASE: Playoffs 50/50 underway supporting Alberta Fights Cancer

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF), Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation are calling on all Albertans to join the fight against cancer by supporting the Alberta Fights Cancer raffles running until the end of Round 1 of the Oilers playoffs.

The first multi-day raffle of Round 1 is now live and will run until 11:00 PM on the night of Game 2 – with the jackpot building each day to potentially record-breaking totals. The combined playoff 50/50 jackpots over the past two post-seasons totaled more than $49 million.

"We are honoured to once again help kids and families across Alberta who are battling cancer through our partnerships with the Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "These organizations are leading the fight against cancer in Alberta through innovative research and projects, advancing treatment and care, and providing support services to families – all with the goal of finding a cure for the devastating disease that affects us all. To all families out fighting this devastating disease, Oil Country is with you. You are not alone."