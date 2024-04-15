RELEASE: Playoffs 50/50 underway supporting Alberta Fights Cancer

The first multi-day 50/50 raffle of the post-season will conclude on the night of Game 2 of Round 1 and benefit Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF), Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation are calling on all Albertans to join the fight against cancer by supporting the Alberta Fights Cancer raffles running until the end of Round 1 of the Oilers playoffs.

The first multi-day raffle of Round 1 is now live and will run until 11:00 PM on the night of Game 2 – with the jackpot building each day to potentially record-breaking totals. The combined playoff 50/50 jackpots over the past two post-seasons totaled more than $49 million.

"We are honoured to once again help kids and families across Alberta who are battling cancer through our partnerships with the Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "These organizations are leading the fight against cancer in Alberta through innovative research and projects, advancing treatment and care, and providing support services to families – all with the goal of finding a cure for the devastating disease that affects us all. To all families out fighting this devastating disease, Oil Country is with you. You are not alone."

Hockey Fights Cancer was held at Rogers Place on Nov. 28

The Kids with Cancer Society has been supporting and recognizing the individual needs of families for 45 years. All services and programs they offer are free to families, allowing them to concentrate on their children without the financial burden.

"Cancer takes so much from a child and family but because of the support of our community, we are able to provide hands on support to every family, no matter what they may need, whether it's financial support, trauma counselling, help with school, or providing support programs where families meet one another and gain a network of trust and community," said Chelsea Draeger, CEO, Kids with Cancer Society. "We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers who go above and beyond to make an incredible, positive difference in the lives of every child fighting cancer in our community."

The Ben Stelter Foundation supports families with children battling cancer by helping create lifelong memories, reducing the financial burden and investing in research and innovative initiatives aimed at improving cancer treatments and finding potential cures.

"The Ben Stelter Foundation has made incredible strides forward in the last few months, launching a medical equipment program, and funding research for brain tumours within the University of Alberta," said Mike Stelter, Executive Director, Ben Stelter Foundation. "We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers, Oil Country and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for their continued unwavering support. Together, we will battle pediatric cancer."

Proton therapy is coming to Canada in honour of Oilers super-fan Ben Stelter

"One of our major undertakings is to bring Canada's first proton beam therapy to Edmonton and it will be another major legacy investment for the Ben Stelter Foundation," said Ashif Mawji, Chair, Ben Stelter Foundation. "To make this a community initiative, we are seeking funding and investment locally and fundraising programs like the incredible Oilers 50/50 will go a long way in making this come true and help Oil Country."

The Alberta Cancer Foundation strives to create more moments for Albertans facing cancer by inspiring the community to contribute towards advancements in the areas of detection, treatment and care.

"We are immensely thankful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oil Country for their commitment to supporting Albertans facing cancer," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "Funds raised through the 50/50 draw will benefit the life-changing work happening every day at the Cross Cancer Institute, including groundbreaking clinical trials, which offer new hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers when they need it most."

This year's Oilers playoff bonus raffle provides an option to purchase a $20 playoff bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26, after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

The first multi-day 50/50 raffle of the playoffs will feature 20 early-bird prizes, including playoff tickets, multiple cash and gift card prizes, an Oilers home opener package and two Ford Bronco Sport vehicles.

Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

