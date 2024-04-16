RELEASE: Oilers playoffs returning to ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and ICE District will once again be the centre of the action.

Single game tickets for Round 1 are now available, and fans are encouraged to sign up for Last Minute Ticket Alerts by texting LMTA to 587-855-5645, while fan-to-fan resale tickets are always available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

There will be enhanced outdoor playoff watch parties throughout ICE District this post-season, including the Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza and the Scotiabank Fan Park.

Both events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre- and post-game entertainment including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in ticket giveaways and other prizes, Oilers alumni, prominent media and social media personalities, Orange & Blue Ice Crew, Hunter the Lynx, other special guests and more.

Gates to ICE District Plaza and Fan Park open 90 minutes before puck drop on home game days and one hour before puck drop for away games. Admission is free but space is limited, so fans should arrive early to secure a spot. Fans of all ages are welcome.

Molson Hockey House in Ford Hall will be open for home games two hours before puck drop. Adults 18+ are welcome and there is no cover charge.

For away games, fans can attend one of the outdoor watch parties or purchase tickets for $5 to the Rogers Road Game Watch Party inside Rogers Place and enjoy the electric atmosphere, Oilers alumni autograph signings, prizes and all the arena amenities including food and beverage services.

Net ticket proceeds from the road game watch parties will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of local charities across Oil Country. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22 at noon at EdmontonOilers.com/RogersWatchParty.

Limited edition Oilers 2024 playoff gear is now available at the Official Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza and online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com.

Oilers+ will provide fans with an all-access pass to the team throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with behind-the-scenes episodes from every game, live pre- and post-game shows, and exclusive interviews. Click here and use code PLAYOFFS24 to purchase a full-year subscription for just $19.99.

The Alberta Fights Cancer Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffle is now live for Round 1 and will run until 11:00 PM after Game 2 in support of Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation. Oilers 50/50 tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.