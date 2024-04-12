PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Coyotes

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for Friday's clash with the Coyotes at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1249119243
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid (lower body) was on the ice for Friday’s morning skate at Rogers Place, but remains questionable to suit up for tonight’s meeting with the Coyotes.

“Connor's on the ice right now. We'll see how he feels after,” the bench boss said. “He’s questionable. We'll communicate with the doctors and see what's best and how he's going to recover.

“As we talked before, the biggest picture is how he is going into the playoffs and right now, if this was playoffs, he'd be playing. But we just want to make sure that he’s cleared and good to go.”

McDavid participated in his first practice alongside teammates since sustaining a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Flames in the Battle of Alberta. He was held out of Wednesday’s win over the Golden Knights as a precaution and that looks to be the case again tonight with the Oilers playing back-to-back games this weekend.

Edmonton finishes the set on Saturday with a pivotal matchup in the Pacific Division title with the Canucks.

“He seems fine. It would be more of a contact thing. He's moving fine,” Knoblauch said. “A lot of our guys wish they were looking that good right now, but it's just a little discomfort and something that I guess could get aggravated if you continue playing, or it might not. We just obviously want to be cautious.”

Kris speaks to the media following practice on Thursday

Defenceman Cody Ceci also remains day-to-day and will be out of the lineup in favour of Troy Stecher tonight, who’ll suit up and face his former team that he was acquired from by the Oilers before the trade deadline in early March.

Knoblauch said the timing of Ceci's omittance is beneficial, as the coaching staff wanted to get Stecher into the lineup over the next week and give Ceci the chance to recover from some bumps and bruises after having a good stretch of performance alongside Darnell Nurse over the last few weeks.

“I think this is a good time,” Knoblauch said. “Not only did we want to get to Stech in sometime this week, obviously playing against an old team, but also Cody, again, he could play tonight, but I think it's best just to give him a little bit of a rest.”

Calvin Pickard operated in the starter’s net during Thursday’s full practice and is projected to get the nod in the first of the back-to-back for Edmonton, having made 33 saves for the victory against the Flames in his last start this past Saturday.

McDavid, Ceci and Sam Carrick were the nonparticipants at Thursday's practice, and Carrick is confirmed to be out of the lineup tonight from a collision he was involved in during Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Vegas.

Projected lines for this evening’s matchup with Arizona are based on Thursday’s practice lines.

Connor addresses the media Friday morning regarding his status

Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Arizona

Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Kane - Henrique - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm- Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

