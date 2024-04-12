PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Coyotes

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid (lower body) was on the ice for Friday’s morning skate at Rogers Place, but remains questionable to suit up for tonight’s meeting with the Coyotes.

“Connor's on the ice right now. We'll see how he feels after,” the bench boss said. “He’s questionable. We'll communicate with the doctors and see what's best and how he's going to recover.

“As we talked before, the biggest picture is how he is going into the playoffs and right now, if this was playoffs, he'd be playing. But we just want to make sure that he’s cleared and good to go.”

McDavid participated in his first practice alongside teammates since sustaining a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Flames in the Battle of Alberta. He was held out of Wednesday’s win over the Golden Knights as a precaution and that looks to be the case again tonight with the Oilers playing back-to-back games this weekend.

Edmonton finishes the set on Saturday with a pivotal matchup in the Pacific Division title with the Canucks.

“He seems fine. It would be more of a contact thing. He's moving fine,” Knoblauch said. “A lot of our guys wish they were looking that good right now, but it's just a little discomfort and something that I guess could get aggravated if you continue playing, or it might not. We just obviously want to be cautious.”