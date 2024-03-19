PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canadiens

EDMONTON, AB – A last-second overtime defeat on Saturday night in a playoff-calibre test at Rogers Place against the Avalanche is as close as it gets for the Oilers to replicating the real thing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It was a good game. It was a playoff-like game; tight-checking,” Connor McDavid said after Monday's practice. “I thought we did a good job of wrestling a lead. To be up one with five minutes to go, you’ve got to find a way to close it out. But obviously, we didn't do that.”

Edmonton trailed Colorado 2-1 through 40 minutes before Warren Foegele’s second goal in as many games and Sam Carrick’s first with the Oilers gave their team a one-goal lead against the 2022 Stanley Cup champions with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.

The Avalanche answered back three minutes later when defenceman Sean Walker activated from the blueline and avoided Edmonton’s zonal coverage to convert his second goal of the game and ultimately force overtime for the fifth straight meeting between the two Western Conference elites.

In overtime, the Avalanche used every second (or tenth of a second) they had to net the game-winner through Artturi Lehkonen, who escaped Leon Draisaitl’s coverage and went hard to the crease to put away Nathan MacKinnon’s quick feed out front with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

While losing 3-2 to Colorado on a last-ditch play isn’t the result Edmonton would’ve hoped for, it was a solid reminder to the group against one of the League’s best measuring-stick teams of the attention to detail and execution that will be required to go deep into the postseason.

“You're not going to win every game,” Zach Hyman said. “It was a game we probably could’ve won. They probably felt the same way. They played really well I thought and its one of those that kind of feels a little bit different than a normal regular season game.

“They're going to be a strong test for us in the playoffs if we do see them, and it's a nice kind of measuring stick game for yourself when you're playing against a team that's won a cup and that's up in the standings.”