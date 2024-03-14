POST-GAME: Brown gets monkey off his back with first Oilers goal

A rousing reception from a rocking Rogers Place made the moment even more special for the 30-year-old, who hadn’t been able to find the back of the net in his first 55 games with the Oilers until finally, a bounce went his way.

The Oilers faithful in attendance that night made sure to let the winger know that despite some offensive struggles this season, they and his Oilers teammates and coaches are still behind him all the way.

“It's amazing obviously when you kind of get that feeling of having this town behind you, and that kind of support is huge for a player,” Brown said. “It's huge for me to kind of build off that momentum and keep it rolling.”

And there's still a long way to go for him to find a few more goals before the regular season ends and the post-season finally begins.

“I've scored 20 multiple times in my career, so I would say it is a big part of my game,” he said. “So I was never okay with not scoring, never sufficient with just kind of letting these big boys take the load and not contributing. I'm trying to score every night, and it'll be that way moving forward and into the playoffs.”