POST-GAME: Brown gets monkey off his back with first Oilers goal

EDMONTON, AB – “That’s the heaviest monkey of all time,” said Connor Brown, pulling the proverbial monkey off his back as he walked back into the Oilers dressing room following their 7-2 victory over the Capitals on Wednesday.
“It’s a full-blown gorilla.”
Connor Brown has scored a lot of big goals over 503 career NHL games with the Oilers, Senators and Maple Leafs, but few have provided a feeling of relief quite like during the third period of Wednesday night’s win over Washington.
“I scored a big one in Toronto at the end of the year in my rookie season for my 20th, and it was a pretty big thing,” he said post-game on Wednesday. “But I think this one takes the cake.”