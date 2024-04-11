LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: GAME ON!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 1 | Edmonton 1, Vegas 0. Cody Ceci's goal off the shinpad of Alec Martinez stands as the only marker of the first period.

2:59: Stuart Skinner makes a terrific save on Jonathan Marchessault, leading to Hyman flicking the puck out of the zone for Draisaitl to chase and the German striking the right post with a quick slap shot.

5:01: Hyman is found by Draisaitl for a chance off the rush, but the winger's shot goes high into the chest protector of Adin Hill.

10:23: KICKED IN FOR CECI'S GOAL! It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't have to be. Cody Ceci puts a puck into the danger area from the right corner before it's redirected in off the leg of Alec Martinez for an own goal to open the scoring. Ceci gets credit for his fourth of the season, with Darnell Nurse and Corey Perry getting the helpers. 1-0 Edmonton.