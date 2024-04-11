LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Wednesday's game between Edmonton & Vegas

GettyImages-1808702689
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night at Rogers Place without Connor McDavid in the lineup.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 6:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

McDavid will be a game-time decision as the Oilers take on Vegas

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: GAME ON!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 1 | Edmonton 1, Vegas 0. Cody Ceci's goal off the shinpad of Alec Martinez stands as the only marker of the first period.

2:59: Stuart Skinner makes a terrific save on Jonathan Marchessault, leading to Hyman flicking the puck out of the zone for Draisaitl to chase and the German striking the right post with a quick slap shot.

5:01: Hyman is found by Draisaitl for a chance off the rush, but the winger's shot goes high into the chest protector of Adin Hill.

10:23: KICKED IN FOR CECI'S GOAL! It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't have to be. Cody Ceci puts a puck into the danger area from the right corner before it's redirected in off the leg of Alec Martinez for an own goal to open the scoring. Ceci gets credit for his fourth of the season, with Darnell Nurse and Corey Perry getting the helpers. 1-0 Edmonton.

Ceci banks a shot off Martinez & past Hill to make it 1-0 Oilers

11:36: The line of Evander Kane, Adam Henrique and Warren Foegele get a chance in Vegas' end before the puck comes down the other way and Stuart Skinner is forced into kicking out a shot from Anthony Mantha. Shots are even 4-4.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: Connor McDavid is not on the ice for warm-ups and will be out of the Oilers lineup tonight against Vegas with a lower-body injury. The top line will consist of Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl and Hyman while Holloway draws in on the third line with McLeod and Perry.

20:00: The first period is coming up at 6:37 p.m. MT.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Kane - Henrique - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

