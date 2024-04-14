LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is coming up.

FIRST PERIOD

15.9: You could feel this coming for Vancouver. Right before the intermission, Sam Laffery is away on the right side and fires a far-side effort past Skinner for the 1-0 lead after the visitors had been pressing the hardest over the second half of the first frame.

2:31: Vancouver starts buzzing and it forces Stuart Skinner into a huge sprawling save on Ilya Mikheyev, who had it put on his stick by Teddy Blueger as he fell coming out from behind the Oilers net. Their netminder provides the let-off with a critical stop.

5:27: The Oilers can't break DeSmith on a three-on-two after Evan Bouchard unleashed a wrist shot that was tough to stop and caused a goalmouth scramble.

11:31: Quinn Hughes shakes an Oiler off at the blueline and fires a far-side pass that's missed. A great chance for Vancouver goes waning.

14:41: The Oilers smother the Canucks in the first five minutes with a 7-1 shot advantage.

18:52: The physical side shows itself early in the game with Desharnais being tripped by J.T. Miller and the defenceman hitting the deck again after being shoved down in the corner by the Canuck forward. However, it goes down as a single Oilers power play after the referee had his hand up to call the original trip.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 8:08 p.m. MT.