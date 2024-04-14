LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Saturday's game between Edmonton & Vancouver

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers look to draw closer to the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division with a victory at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & HNIC at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck-drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Stuart chats with the media ahead of starting vs. the Canucks

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is coming up.

FIRST PERIOD

15.9: You could feel this coming for Vancouver. Right before the intermission, Sam Laffery is away on the right side and fires a far-side effort past Skinner for the 1-0 lead after the visitors had been pressing the hardest over the second half of the first frame.

2:31: Vancouver starts buzzing and it forces Stuart Skinner into a huge sprawling save on Ilya Mikheyev, who had it put on his stick by Teddy Blueger as he fell coming out from behind the Oilers net. Their netminder provides the let-off with a critical stop.

5:27: The Oilers can't break DeSmith on a three-on-two after Evan Bouchard unleashed a wrist shot that was tough to stop and caused a goalmouth scramble.

11:31: Quinn Hughes shakes an Oiler off at the blueline and fires a far-side pass that's missed. A great chance for Vancouver goes waning.

14:41: The Oilers smother the Canucks in the first five minutes with a 7-1 shot advantage.

18:52: The physical side shows itself early in the game with Desharnais being tripped by J.T. Miller and the defenceman hitting the deck again after being shoved down in the corner by the Canuck forward. However, it goes down as a single Oilers power play after the referee had his hand up to call the original trip.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 8:08 p.m. MT.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Kane - Henrique - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm- Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

