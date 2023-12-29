GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 0

SAN JOSE, CA – Right where they left off.

The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the first period and received 25 saves from Stuart Skinner on Thursday night to earn their third straight victory with a 5-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in their first game following the holiday break.

Skinner secured his 13th victory of the season and the second shutout of his career against the Sharks after blanking San Jose with 20 saves for his first-ever NHL clean sheet back on Feb. 14, 2022. The 25-year-old netminder improves to 4-1-0 with two shutouts, a 1.20 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage over five career starts against Edmonton's Pacific Division rival.

Ryan McLeod registered his third straight multi-goal game with a goal and assist, including the opening goal exactly one minute into regulation, while Zach Hyman reached 20 goals on the season during a four-goal first period from the Blue & Orange where Leon Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard also added goals.

"I think it was big for us to come out of the gate after a break and get a big win," said defenceman Darnell Nurse, who recorded an assist. "I thought we came out in the first period and played really well, and then Stu made some huge saves down the stretch for us to keep the game where it was."

The victory lifts Edmonton's record over the .500 mark (16-15-1) heading into Saturday's clash with the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.