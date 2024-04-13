GAME RECAP: Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – If the dog days of the Coyotes in the NHL are truly numbered, their last howl in Oil Country was a loud one.

Defenceman Matias Maccelli scored 3:25 into sudden death to give the Coyotes a character win over the Oilers in the face of relocation rumours on Friday night, winning their first head-to-head matchup with Edmonton over their last eight meetings and putting an end to the Blue & Orange's six-game home win streak at Rogers Place with a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Oilers trailed the Coyotes twice and found the tying goals early in the second and third periods from Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse, but Calvin Pickard would be saddled with the loss despite a strong 24-save performance, including two terrific saves on Nick Schmaltz in overtime before Maccelli found the winner with a glove-side wrist shot 1:35 into the extra period.

"I think we were a little off early on," Evander Kane said. "I thought we got better, especially in that second period, and then obviously we came out and tied it early in the first there and probably would have maybe liked a few more pucks on net, but we had a lot of good looks and just weren't able to find that third goal."

With a single point in the defeat, the Oilers clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton will finish off back-to-back games at Rogers Place this weekend when they compete for two massive points in the race for the Pacific Division title against the Canucks on Saturday night.