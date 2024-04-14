GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers' hopes of finishing in first place in the Pacific Division took a heavy blow on Saturday against the division-leading Vancouver Canucks, who secured the season sweep over the Blue & Orange with a 3-1 win at Rogers Place and tightened their grip on the top spot in the Pacific.

"We knew this was an important game," said Warren Foegele. "We're just trying to play the right way heading into playoffs, and I thought we played strong and there are areas to improve on, but obviously we're disappointed we didn't get the two points."

Edmonton competed for 60 minutes in a playoff-calibre contest but couldn't catch up to Vancouver after the visitors received first and second-period goals from Sam Lafferty and Pius Suter to build themselves a two-goal lead.

Evander Kane scored late in the middle frame to make it 2-1 on his 23rd goal of the season before Dakota Joshua locked in the two points for the Canucks with an empty-netter at 1:47 of the third period.

"I thought it was a competitive game," Foegele added. "Two teams getting ready for playoffs and they just were able to capitalize on their chances more than us."

With the victory, the Canucks moved five points ahead of the Oilers for first place in the division with two games left in their schedule while the Oilers have three games remaining over the next five days against San Jose, Arizona and Colorado to close out their regular season.