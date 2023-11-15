News Feed

POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch

POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday

GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks (11.09.23)

BLOG: Oilers using adversity as motivation to drive improvement

BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and Assistant Coach Paul Coffey have demonstrated their ability to get their message across in their first few days with similar calm & direct approaches

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – The two newest coaches of the Edmonton Oilers both took different routes to arrive behind the bench in Oil Country, but similar characteristics in their coaching styles are already being felt by the players who’ll benefit the most from their experiences, philosophies and personal approaches.

On Tuesday afternoon, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and Assistant Coach Paul Coffey ran their first full practice at the Downtown Community Arena and began laying the foundation for how they hope to see the Oilers play under their command, with Coffey being tasked with running the team’s defence.

Their initial work with the group during Monday’s pre-game skate at Rogers Place helped set the initial framework for Monday’s 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, which included plenty of communication during play and TV timeouts between themselves and their players.

Kris Knoblauch conducts first full Oilers practice on Tuesday

Knoblauch exemplified a level of calmness Monday morning as he patrolled the ice during the Oilers pre-game skate hoping to touch base with every Oilers player to start getting to know the team he’s taking over

Connor Brown, Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele all played under Knoblauch with the Erie Otters during their junior careers and experienced first-hand the new Oilers bench boss’ calm demeanour but direct method of communicating when it comes to getting his message across to his players.

Foegele, who won an OHL Championship under Knoblauch in 2016-17, says Knoblauch’s style of coaching will begin to show itself in the group as the Oilers accrue more practice time over the coming days as the team hits the road for a four-game East Coast road trip after Wednesday’s home meeting with the Seattle Kraken.

“I think the thing that sticks out is just how calm he is and his approach to handling players,” Foegele said. “He's very easy to communicate with. Everyone knows their role. A very smart man. It'll take some time for sure, but I think we'll be good.”

“He's got such a calm presence. He's a great communicator. I'm fortunate enough that I played with him in Erie, so I've seen what he can do. I've won with him before, so I think guys will get used to him shortly.”

Warren speaks to the media after Oilers practice on Tuesday

Brown referred both Knoblauch’s calmness and knowledge as a head coach from his two seasons in Erie under the bench boss, emphasizing that the two traits together can help him succeed in a hockey market like Edmonton and bring the best out of the Oilers players.

“I'd say calm and smart. He's calculated. He doesn't do anything panic-based. Everything's planned and meticulous,” Brown said.

“He's just such a people person in helping you handle what is a very emotional game through his calmness and just his overall presence. I think that'll be a huge help for me, being here and playing in this market and playing for trying to compete to be a Stanley cup contender, but I think that kind of presence will be really good for not only me, but for a lot of guys in this group.”

Coffey, who carries the resume of being a Hall of Famer, a four-time Cup champion, a three-time Norris Trophy winner and one of the game’s greatest defencemen, spoke in Sunday’s press conference about his love for the Oilers defencemen but their need to play more consistently.

The Oilers assistant coach is maintaining a constant dialogue with his blueliners during practices and games to leave no loose ends when it comes to improving his blueline’s efficiency after already knowing plenty about each defenceman from being around the team for a number of years.

Mattias talks to the media after Oilers practice on Tuesday

“He was really talkative. He was really direct and as soon as he saw something, he was vocal about it,” Ekholm said of Coffey’s first game on the bench on Monday.

Coffey’s communication can come in different ways depending on the player, and that’s a benefit for him and his defencemen as he continues to understand which methods will be best depending on the player.

“I think he sees it right away and he communicates right away, which is a great thing,” Ekholm said. “We talked about it this morning. It's like he learns from us how we react and how we want [feedback].

“It's always a feel-out process, and I feel like when you have former players, they know that process and they can see in you if you want – that direct style or if you want to kind of hang on to it and talk tomorrow. I'm sure he'll handle every guy differently and as we go.”