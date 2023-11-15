BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches

Knoblauch exemplified a level of calmness Monday morning as he patrolled the ice during the Oilers pre-game skate hoping to touch base with every Oilers player to start getting to know the team he’s taking over

Connor Brown, Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele all played under Knoblauch with the Erie Otters during their junior careers and experienced first-hand the new Oilers bench boss’ calm demeanour but direct method of communicating when it comes to getting his message across to his players.

Foegele, who won an OHL Championship under Knoblauch in 2016-17, says Knoblauch’s style of coaching will begin to show itself in the group as the Oilers accrue more practice time over the coming days as the team hits the road for a four-game East Coast road trip after Wednesday’s home meeting with the Seattle Kraken.

“I think the thing that sticks out is just how calm he is and his approach to handling players,” Foegele said. “He's very easy to communicate with. Everyone knows their role. A very smart man. It'll take some time for sure, but I think we'll be good.”

“He's got such a calm presence. He's a great communicator. I'm fortunate enough that I played with him in Erie, so I've seen what he can do. I've won with him before, so I think guys will get used to him shortly.”