BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches

EDMONTON, AB – The two newest coaches of the Edmonton Oilers both took different routes to arrive behind the bench in Oil Country, but similar characteristics in their coaching styles are already being felt by the players who’ll benefit the most from their experiences, philosophies and personal approaches.
On Tuesday afternoon, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and Assistant Coach Paul Coffey ran their first full practice at the Downtown Community Arena and began laying the foundation for how they hope to see the Oilers play under their command, with Coffey being tasked with running the team’s defence.
Their initial work with the group during Monday’s pre-game skate at Rogers Place helped set the initial framework for Monday’s 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, which included plenty of communication during play and TV timeouts between themselves and their players.