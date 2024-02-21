BLOG: Bouchard displaying immense growth as career year continues

EDMONTON, AB – For all of the offensive exploits of Evan Bouchard, his Oilers teammates still think that the 24-year-old could have even more to show for it this season if he took every opportunity to shoot that came to him.

When you own the type of shot that he does, it’s easy to see why they want to feed the 24-year-old every chance they get.

“I think he should shoot it more. I think he's got more chances to shoot it,” Connor McDavid said. “He shoots it so well, we tell him when he gets a chance to shoot it, he should pull the trigger. Nobody shoots it quite like he does, but with that being said, he's also such a smart player and you can see his playmaking ability too, and he uses it as kind of a deception every now and then to make another great play.

“Obviously he's a really smart player, but he shoots the puck like no one I've seen before.”