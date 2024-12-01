Werenski shining, providing spark for resurgent Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski is a big reason the Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the best stories in the NHL this season.
The United States should select him Wednesday when the full rosters are announced for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he should be a candidate for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman if he keeps this up.
The 27-year-old leads NHL skaters in average ice time (25:59) and Columbus in scoring with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 22 games, including 14 points (five goals, nine assists) on a seven-game point streak.
Among NHL defensemen, he’s tied for first in goals with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and ranks third in points behind two Norris winners: Makar (32) and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (25).
“He’s in the conversation for the Norris right now, so I mean, he’s playing amazing,” Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli said.
That has been critical for Columbus.
After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, the Blue Jackets lost their leading scorer over the summer. Forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.
Captain Boone Jenner (22 games) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (19 games) have been out with shoulder injuries.
Yet the Blue Jackets (10-9-3) are on a 4-0-1 run and two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They open a five-game road trip at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN).