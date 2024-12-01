Werenski shining, providing spark for resurgent Blue Jackets

Defenseman on 7-game point streak, eyes roster spot for United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Werenski_CBJ_shoots-puck

© Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski is a big reason the Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the best stories in the NHL this season.

The United States should select him Wednesday when the full rosters are announced for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he should be a candidate for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman if he keeps this up.

The 27-year-old leads NHL skaters in average ice time (25:59) and Columbus in scoring with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 22 games, including 14 points (five goals, nine assists) on a seven-game point streak.

Among NHL defensemen, he’s tied for first in goals with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and ranks third in points behind two Norris winners: Makar (32) and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (25).

“He’s in the conversation for the Norris right now, so I mean, he’s playing amazing,” Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli said.

That has been critical for Columbus.

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, the Blue Jackets lost their leading scorer over the summer. Forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Captain Boone Jenner (22 games) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (19 games) have been out with shoulder injuries.

Yet the Blue Jackets (10-9-3) are on a 4-0-1 run and two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They open a five-game road trip at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN).

MTL@CBJ: Werenski slides a shot that redirects in

Coach Dean Evason lauded the leadership of Werenski and forward Sean Monahan, who signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent July 1 to play with his close friend Gaudreau and has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 22 games.

“Those guys have really stepped up,” Evason said.

Werenski is the Blue Jackets all-time leader in goals (98), assists (228) and points (326) among defensemen despite battling injuries in his eight seasons. Having signed a six-year, $57.5 million contract ($9.58 million average annual value) on July 30, 2021, he is committed to Columbus through 2027-28.

Fantilli said Werenski was an “absolute animal” in the offseason, working out in the gym six days a week, skating as much as five days a week. Werenski shed 10 pounds, dropping from 220 to 210. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins said, “You could tell in training camp, like, his body.”

“I was sick of losing, and I know I’m a big part of this team,” Werenski said. “I’ve been here for a long time, and I play a lot of minutes, and I want those minutes to impact our team in the right way, so that was a big focus for me this summer, just getting in better shape, so when I play all these minutes, I’m not just coasting around during them. I’m making an impact.”

Werenski also is hitting his prime at the same time some of his younger teammates are maturing, and the Blue Jackets are playing a style that suits him.

“It’s really nothing I’ve done,” Werenski said. “It’s a lot what everyone else has done. I’m not just saying that. Guys went home, put the work in this summer, and they’re taking huge steps. I think you can see it with how we play as a team. It’s a different team than last year.”

Evason, hired July 23 to replace Pascal Vincent, has Columbus playing aggressively. Werenski said it gets his feet moving, and he feels he can be all over the ice while still doing his job.

“I think I’ve always had a green light, but our job as defensemen now is, ‘Be up on them. Don’t just back off and play defense. Try to kill the play. Try to keep pucks in on rims. Be aggressive. If you’re going to go, just go. Don’t be in between,’” Werenski said. “And I love that.

“He doesn’t say, ‘Oh, go do whatever you want.’ But if you see an opportunity to go kill a play, go kill it. I think that’s the way hockey should be played. I don’t think you should be on your heels taking rushes and just defending. Guys are too good. They’ll make too many plays.”

Werenski said playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off was one of his goals entering the season. This will be the first best-on-best tournament of his NHL career. Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will play in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

“They have really good players to choose from,” Werenski said. “I don’t know how they’re going to build it. But if I make it, I’ll be one of the happiest people, and if I don’t, I’ll be able to sleep at night just knowing I gave everything I had and did everything I could.”

Related Content

Finland projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada final projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Talbot of Red Wings making strong case for Canada 4 Nations roster

Canada 4 Nations roster selections nearly set, Armstrong says

NHL, NHLPA to unveil full rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off on Dec. 4

Zizing 'Em Up: Brady, Matthew Tkachuk as U.S. teammates could happen at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'

United States projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off tickets on sale

Zizing ‘Em Up: Guerin talks assembling U.S. roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Latest News

Decker’s competitiveness carried her to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Islanders blank Sabres to end 3-game slide

Kopitar has 2 points, Kings defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

Letang, Bunting each gets 3 points, Penguins cruise past Flames for 3rd straight win

Spurgeon lifts Wild to OT win against Predators

Wedgewood traded to Avalanche by Predators for Annunen

Matthews, Knies return, help Maple Leafs hold off Lightning

NHL Buzz: Kucherov out for Lightning against Maple Leafs

Capitals score twice in 10 seconds, get past Devils in 3rd

Panthers score 6 again, blank Hurricanes for home-and-home sweep

Jiricek traded to Wild by Blue Jackets for Hunt, 4 draft picks

O’Ree, J. Dorrington take part in ‘Pass the Torch Jamboree’ in Boston

Michigan-Ohio State provides perfect preview for Stadium Series

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis

Matthews returns for Maple Leafs against Lightning

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker