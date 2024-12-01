Werenski shining, providing spark for resurgent Blue Jackets

Coach Dean Evason lauded the leadership of Werenski and forward Sean Monahan, who signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent July 1 to play with his close friend Gaudreau and has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 22 games.

“Those guys have really stepped up,” Evason said.

Werenski is the Blue Jackets all-time leader in goals (98), assists (228) and points (326) among defensemen despite battling injuries in his eight seasons. Having signed a six-year, $57.5 million contract ($9.58 million average annual value) on July 30, 2021, he is committed to Columbus through 2027-28.

Fantilli said Werenski was an “absolute animal” in the offseason, working out in the gym six days a week, skating as much as five days a week. Werenski shed 10 pounds, dropping from 220 to 210. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins said, “You could tell in training camp, like, his body.”

“I was sick of losing, and I know I’m a big part of this team,” Werenski said. “I’ve been here for a long time, and I play a lot of minutes, and I want those minutes to impact our team in the right way, so that was a big focus for me this summer, just getting in better shape, so when I play all these minutes, I’m not just coasting around during them. I’m making an impact.”

Werenski also is hitting his prime at the same time some of his younger teammates are maturing, and the Blue Jackets are playing a style that suits him.

“It’s really nothing I’ve done,” Werenski said. “It’s a lot what everyone else has done. I’m not just saying that. Guys went home, put the work in this summer, and they’re taking huge steps. I think you can see it with how we play as a team. It’s a different team than last year.”

Evason, hired July 23 to replace Pascal Vincent, has Columbus playing aggressively. Werenski said it gets his feet moving, and he feels he can be all over the ice while still doing his job.

“I think I’ve always had a green light, but our job as defensemen now is, ‘Be up on them. Don’t just back off and play defense. Try to kill the play. Try to keep pucks in on rims. Be aggressive. If you’re going to go, just go. Don’t be in between,’” Werenski said. “And I love that.

“He doesn’t say, ‘Oh, go do whatever you want.’ But if you see an opportunity to go kill a play, go kill it. I think that’s the way hockey should be played. I don’t think you should be on your heels taking rushes and just defending. Guys are too good. They’ll make too many plays.”

Werenski said playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off was one of his goals entering the season. This will be the first best-on-best tournament of his NHL career. Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will play in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

“They have really good players to choose from,” Werenski said. “I don’t know how they’re going to build it. But if I make it, I’ll be one of the happiest people, and if I don’t, I’ll be able to sleep at night just knowing I gave everything I had and did everything I could.”