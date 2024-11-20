NHL, NHLPA to unveil full rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off on Dec. 4

TNT, Sportsnet to announce remaining players for U.S., Canada; Finland, Sweden on ESPN, NHL Network

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK/TORONTO – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that the full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off will be unveiled across two live shows on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

At 2 p.m. ET, the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden will be announced during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally. ESPN will also announce the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden during the 2 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pre-game shows on Sportsnet and TNT leading into doubleheaders on each network.

Each National Association – Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey – must submit the balance of its rosters by Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Each roster will be comprised of 23 NHL Players (20 skaters, three goalies), including the six Players announced in June. All Players must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024.

Canada
Finland
D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
G Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
D Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
F Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
F Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
F Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
F Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Sweden
United States
D Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
D Adam Fox, New York Rangers
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
D Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
D Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
F Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
F Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
F William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
F Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
F Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

Fans can view the complete game schedule, purchase tickets and sign up to receive information and updates at https://nhl.com/4nations.

