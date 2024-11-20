NHL, NHLPA to unveil full rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off on Dec. 4

NEW YORK/TORONTO – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that the full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off will be unveiled across two live shows on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

At 2 p.m. ET, the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden will be announced during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally. ESPN will also announce the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden during the 2 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pre-game shows on Sportsnet and TNT leading into doubleheaders on each network.

Each National Association – Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey – must submit the balance of its rosters by Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Each roster will be comprised of 23 NHL Players (20 skaters, three goalies), including the six Players announced in June. All Players must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024.