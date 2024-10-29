4 Nations Face-Off tickets on sale

International tournament will feature NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States from Feb. 12-20

4 Nations Tickets 10.23-10.29
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced tickets for the 4 Nations Face-Off™ are on sale. The international tournament will feature teams of NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in Montreal and Boston. The tournament will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20; four games at the Bell Centre in Montreal, and three games, including the championship match, at TD Garden in Boston.

Tickets became available for purchase Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET for the four games in Montreal, and will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET for the three games being played in Boston, via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the 4 Nations Face-Off, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get. 4 Nations Face-Off matchups are listed below:

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Montreal, Que.
Networks
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8 p.m.
Canada vs. Sweden
Bell Centre
TNT, SN, TVAS
Thursday, Feb. 13
8 p.m.
USA vs. Finland
Bell Centre
ESPN, SN, TVAS
Saturday, Feb. 15
1 p.m.
Finland vs. Sweden
Bell Centre
ABC, SN, TVAS
Saturday, Feb. 15
8 p.m.
USA vs. Canada
Bell Centre
ABC, SN, TVAS
Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Boston, Mass.
Networks
Monday, Feb. 17
1 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland
TD Garden
TNT, SN, TVAS
Monday, Feb. 17
8 p.m.
Sweden vs. USA
TD Garden
TNT, SN, TVAS
Thursday, Feb. 20
8 p.m.
Championship Game
TD Garden
ESPN, SN, TVAS

Opportunities to purchase 4 Nations Face-Off Experiences are coming soon, offering guests access to an all-inclusive pregame hospitality venue, premium seating, and unique photo opportunities. To stay up to date and for more information visit nhlexperiences.com.

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

Home of the Montreal Canadiens, the Bell Centre opened in Montreal in 1996 and has previously hosted games during the World Cup of Hockey (1996, 2004, and pre-tournament in 2016) and NHL All-Star Weekend (2009), as well as the NHL Draft (2009, 2022), and the Stanley Cup Final (2021).

TD Garden is the home to the Boston Bruins and the NBA’s Boston Celtics. The venue opened in 1995 and was the host of the 1996 NHL All-Star Weekend, three Stanley Cup Finals (2011, 2013, 2019), and four NBA Finals (2008, 2010, 2022, 2024).

Fans can sign up to receive information and updates at https://www.nhl.com/events/2025-nhl-4-nations-face-off.

