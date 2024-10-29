4 Nations Face-Off tickets on sale

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced tickets for the 4 Nations Face-Off™ are on sale. The international tournament will feature teams of NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in Montreal and Boston. The tournament will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20; four games at the Bell Centre in Montreal, and three games, including the championship match, at TD Garden in Boston.
Tickets became available for purchase Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET for the four games in Montreal, and will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET for the three games being played in Boston, via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the 4 Nations Face-Off, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get. 4 Nations Face-Off matchups are listed below: