4 Nations Face-Off tickets on sale

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

Home of the Montreal Canadiens, the Bell Centre opened in Montreal in 1996 and has previously hosted games during the World Cup of Hockey (1996, 2004, and pre-tournament in 2016) and NHL All-Star Weekend (2009), as well as the NHL Draft (2009, 2022), and the Stanley Cup Final (2021).

TD Garden is the home to the Boston Bruins and the NBA’s Boston Celtics. The venue opened in 1995 and was the host of the 1996 NHL All-Star Weekend, three Stanley Cup Finals (2011, 2013, 2019), and four NBA Finals (2008, 2010, 2022, 2024).

