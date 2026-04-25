Hurricanes to play Flyers or Penguins in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Swept Senators to advance for 8th straight season

Hurricanes advance April 25

© Josh Lavallee/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Philadelphia Flyers or the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The Hurricanes advanced by defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday to sweep the best-of-7 series.

The Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division, will have home-ice advantage against the Flyers, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan, or the Penguins, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan. Philadelphia leads that series 3-0 with Game 4 in Pittsburgh on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TBS, NBCSP, SN, TVAS).

Forward Taylor Hall led the Hurricanes in the first round with seven points (two goals, five assists). Forward Logan Stankoven had four goals, including scoring in each game of the series, and forward Sebastian Aho had three goals. 

Frederik Andersen started all four games, going 4-0 with a 1.10 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and one shutout.

The Hurricanes went 3-0-1 against Flyers this season with each game being decided after regulation. Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two goals and an assist. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin had a goal and two assists, and Seth Jarvis had two goals.

Andersen won his only start, making 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win on Oct. 11. Brandon Bussi was 1-0-1 with a 1.85 GAA and .918 save percentage, and Pyotr Kochetkov, who has not played since Dec. 20 because of hip surgery, allowed three goals on 18 shots in a 4-3 shootout win on Dec. 13.

Forward Trevor Zegras had six points (three goals, three assists) in four games against the Hurricanes, and Travis Konecny had three assists. Jamie Drysdale, Travis Sanheim and Matvei Michkov each had a goal and an assist.

Dan Vladar was 1-0-1 with a 1.86 GAA and .931 save percentage, allowing four goals on 58 shots, and Samuel Ersson was 0-0-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Philadelphia and Carolina have never played each other in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes were 3-1-0 against the Penguins in the regular season. They won the final three games of the season series after a 5-1 loss in Pittsburgh on Dec. 30. Ehlers had six points (one goal, five assists), and Jarvis (two goals, three assists) and forward Jackson Blake (one goal, four assists) each had five points. Stankoven had two goals and two assists.

Andersen started all four games, going 3-1-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .864 save percentage.

Forward Bryan Rust (three goals, four assists) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (two goals, five assists) led the Penguins against the Hurricanes with seven points each. Forwards Anthony Mantha (three goals, one assist), Sidney Crosby (two goals, two assists) and Rickard Rakell (four assists) each had four points.

Stuart Skinner, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12, was 1-1-2 with a 3.68 GAA and .894 save percentage.

Carolina and Pittsburgh have played once in the playoffs; Pittsburgh swept Carolina in the 2009 Eastern Conference Final.

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