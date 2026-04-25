Oilers 'haven't decided' on starting goalie for Game 4 of West 1st Round against Ducks

Ingram is 1-2 in three starts with a 4.70 goals-against average and .849 save percentage in the playoffs thus far. He gave up six goals on 38 shots in a 7-4 loss in Game 3 at Honda Center on Friday.

Last season, Edmonton used Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard to get to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, losing in six games to the Florida Panthers.

Pickard was 7-1 in 10 games (seven starts) with a 2.85 GAA and .886 save percentage, while Skinner was 7-7 in 15 starts with a 2.99 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Pickard is Edmonton’s third goalie in the playoffs this season and Skinner was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in exchange for Jarry and prospect forward Samuel Poulin on Dec. 12, 2025.

“Twenty years ago, and before that, it was unheard of to be swapping goalies (in the playoffs),” Knoblauch said. “We have two good goalies, and we feel confident that both can play, and going into the playoffs we felt there was going to be a time we were going to have to make a switch at some time. Whether that’s for Game 4 or Game 5, or whatever it is, but we have confidence in both.”

Jarry had a 9-6-2 record in 19 games (16 starts) with Edmonton in the regular season, finishing with a 3.86 GAA and .858 save percentage. He lost the No. 1 job to Ingram, who was acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth for future considerations on Oct. 1, 2025.

Ingram started the season in Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and was called up to Edmonton on Dec. 19, 2025. He had a 16-10-3 record in 32 games (30 starts) with a 2.60 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Regardless of who is in net, Knoblauch conceded the Oilers have to play better defensively in front of him. Edmonton has been outscored 16-12 by the Ducks so far in the series.

“Absolutely we do,” Knoblauch said. “We can’t be playing like that and giving up 3-on-1s and 2-on-1s, allowing them to get loose sticks in front of the net that we’re not picking up, stuff like that. We have to play better.”