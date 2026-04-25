Lehkonen ‘special player in playoffs’ for Avalanche

But that’s Lehkonen, finding a way to score whether it’s short-handed, power play, 5-on-5, intentional, unintentional, doesn’t matter.

Lehkonen is always a dependable player for the Avalanche, but he seems to hit his stride in the playoffs. He leads the Avalanche with three points (two goals, one assist) heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS2, SNP, SNW, SN360.)

The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 3-0.

The 30-year-old has 336 points (165 goals, 171 assists) in 660 career regular-season games with the Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche. He has 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) in 81 career playoff games. That includes 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 games in 2021-22, when he helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

He continues to be a threat at left wing on the top forward line with center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Martin Necas.

“He’s always a special player in the playoffs,” MacKinnon said. “I think the style of game he plays thrives in the playoffs. He plays a very hard, inside game. He has such a great attitude. Every shift he’s going to give it his all and play his best, so we’re lucky to have him.”

For Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, Lehkonen’s great playoff work starts with habits.

“This is a guy who is dialed in on both the offensive side of things and the defensive side of things. I think he’s one of our most intelligent players, he understands exactly what we’re trying to do within the structure of our game, how the game’s played,” Bednar said. “And he’s just a fierce competitor as well. When you take the competitive side of it, the intelligence side of it, the ability that he has, it’s loose pucks, 50-50 pucks, he’s always winning his touches to advance it, to get it to the open man. He understands where they are and how to make that happen.”