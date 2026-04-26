Flyers forward Dvorak makes stunning skate save in Game 4

Christian Dvorak may come back in his next life as a goalie.

The Philadelphia Flyers forward made a stunning stop on the goal line of what looked to be a puck ticketed for the back of the net.

During the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a scrum around a loose puck ensued around the 18:35 mark.

A Sidney Crosby shot from the circle squirted through traffic and, as both teams crashed the net the puck broke loose and made way for the goal line.

Dvorak alertly got his left skate in the way -- jamming it against the right post and sending the puck back toward Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, who held it for the whistle.

Seems "kick save and a beauty" isn't just reserved for the netminders anymore.