Oilers find themselves in familiar spot entering Game 4 against Ducks

Last season, the Oilers lost the first two games of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings and battled back to win in six.

In 2024, Edmonton fell behind 2-1 and then 3-2 in the second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks and battled back to win in seven.

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton lost the first three games of the series against the Florida Panthers before storming back to force a Game 7, only to lose it 2-1.

“I think we just need to focus on what we did well these first three games and clean up things defensively and I think we’ll be fine,” Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin said. “The guys have been there multiple times and we know what to do. Obviously, tomorrow is a huge game for us.”

Edmonton’s success getting to the Stanley Cup Final the previous two seasons came from playing a strong defensive game.

So far, the Oilers have conceded 16 goals to the Ducks in a series that has seen the teams trade chances.

While entertaining, it’s not the way Edmonton wanted to play against Anaheim.

“We can’t let them have free ice and let them control the puck too much,” Podkolzin said. “Obviously they’re a skilled team and they want to play with the puck, that’s why we should play simple, we should play strong, and we should play fast.”

Taking care of the puck has been an issue through the first three games in general and in Game 3 in particular.

A pair of offensive-zone turnovers in the third period allowed Anaheim to score on two, 2-on-1 rushes, 42 seconds apart.

The two goals gave the Ducks a 5-3 lead and the Oilers were unable to battle back, despite cutting the deficit to 5-4 on a power-play goal from forward Connor McDavid with 11:24 left to play.