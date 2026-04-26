Oilers find themselves in familiar spot entering Game 4 against Ducks

McDavid is playing on a sore ankle he rolled in Game 2 and did not practice Saturday but will be in the lineup for Game 4. Forward Jason Dickinson will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.
“We just have to play better defensively,” Nurse said. “We have to limit their chances to the outside. They have a lot of speed and a lot of skill and they’re a good team over there. For us it’s about doing what we can to check them.”
Limiting turnovers will help in that regard.
The Oilers have been guilty at times of trying to make the perfect play, which has gotten them in trouble in the past.
Bouchard passed up a shooting opportunity on Anaheim’s fourth goal. He attempted to thread a pass in the slot to McDavid that was knocked away and started the odd-man rush leading to a goal from Ducks rookie forward Beckett Sennecke.
A second turnover by Bouchard on the same shift led to a goal by Leo Carlsson on another odd-man rush.
“We have to just manage the puck better,” Bouchard said. “They’re scoring a lot of goals, and we have to play a 1-0, 2-1, 2-0 kind of game. We know we can score, we know they can score and it’s a matter of keeping the puck out of our net.”
Bouchard, who led all NHL defensemen with 95 points (21 goals, 74 assists) in 82 games this season admitted sometimes the simpler play is the better option.
“That’s exactly it, we’re trying to make too many fancy plays, myself especially,” he said. “We just have to simplify things to start, put pucks to the net, get them in deep, don’t try to complicate things right now.
“I think it’s simplifying things for now. We’re trying to make that one extra pass and they’re doing a good job defending it. We got to change things up, put it to the net and get rebounds. When we’ve done that, it’s worked for us, and when we try to make the extra play, it tends to backfire.”