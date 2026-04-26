Crosby’s creative assist helps Penguins to Game 4 win that avoids sweep against Flyers

That was Crosby’s 16th career playoff goal against the Flyers, moving him ahead of Wayne Gretzky (15) and Malkin (15) for the most against them.

“I thought just getting that first one helped us for sure, but they still pushed,” Crosby said. “They still generated some chances. But I thought between (Silovs) and defending well, and getting timely goals, (Rakell’s) goal to get a two-goal lead was big. We haven't played with the lead a ton, so it was nice to have that.”

Rakell made it 2-0 at 1:03 of the second period when he stole the puck from Vladar behind the net after a dump-in by Bryan Rust and tucked it in a vacated net from behind the goal line for his first goal of the series. Denver Barkey scored at 15:40 of the second period, though, to bring Philadelphia within 2-1 heading into the third.

The score was still 2-1 when Karlsson (roughing) and Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway (elbowing) were assessed minor penalties for their exchange during a scrum along the boards 3:45 into the third. That set up the 4-on-4 situation that led to Letang’s goal that increased Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-1 at 4:27.

With the puck stuck along the left-wing boards in a four-person battle between Crosby and Rakell and Flyers forwards Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak, Crosby reached in with his right foot to dig it free before also using his right foot to kick the puck back to Letang at the left point.

Crosby then headed toward the front of the net, shielding defenseman Jamie Drysdale while providing a screen for Letang, who skated into the high slot before letting go a slap shot that beat Vladar to the blocker side for his first goal of the series.

“It's all the little details,” Letang said of Crosby. “Sometimes it's not the crazy play or like the pass that’s finding the guy back post. Sometimes it's little details like picking the guy and giving me a lot of time to pick my shot. It was an amazing play, so it just shows you how much IQ he has on the ice, and he knows what to do at every moment in every situation.”