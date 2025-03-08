Johnston signs 5-year, $42 million contract with Stars

Wyatt Johnston signed a five-year, $42 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The contract, which begins next season, has an average annual value of $8.4 million.

The 21-year-old forward has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games this season, his third after being selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 23) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He had an NHL career-high 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season.

Johnston could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

“Wyatt has established himself as one of the best young forwards in the NHL,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “His skill, maturity, and dedication to the game has already made him a valuable contributor, and we believe he will be a huge asset for us moving forward.”