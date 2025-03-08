Johnston signs 5-year, $42 million contract with Stars

Forward has 59 points this season, could have become restricted free agent

Johnston Contract

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Wyatt Johnston signed a five-year, $42 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The contract, which begins next season, has an average annual value of $8.4 million.

The 21-year-old forward has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games this season, his third after being selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 23) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He had an NHL career-high 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season.

Johnston could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

“Wyatt has established himself as one of the best young forwards in the NHL,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “His skill, maturity, and dedication to the game has already made him a valuable contributor, and we believe he will be a huge asset for us moving forward.”

Top NHL storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 season

You May Also Like

Top NHL storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 season

Johnston ranks sixth in the NHL since Jan. 1 with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists). He enters Dallas’ game at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+) with an eight-game point streak (eight goals, six assists).

His 165 career points (79 goals, 86 assists) in 226 games are the most by player selected at the 2021 draft. Johnston also has 22 points (14 goals, eight assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dallas (41-19-2), which acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed the forward to an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million AAV) on Friday, is second in the Central Division, eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

Related Content

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Central Division rivals make moves in 'arms race' prior to NHL Trade Deadline

EDGE stats: Rantanen trade makes Stars front-runners for Stanley Cup

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Michkov settling in just fine with Flyers, living in Philadelphia 

Coyle traded to Avalanche by Bruins for Mittelstadt

NHL Buzz: Vanecek to make Panthers debut against Sabres

Tkachuk, Senators complete comeback against Rangers in OT

Beniers has goal, assist for Kraken in victory against Flyers

Glass traded to Devils by Penguins for Stillman, rights to Graham

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Panthers thrilled to have Marchand on their side after trade from Bruins

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Catton thriving with Cristall

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche host Matthews, Maple Leafs 