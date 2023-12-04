Women in Hockey: Ronda Engelhardt

Predators amateur scout helps Nashville evaluate players for NHL Draft

By NHL.com
The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight women working in hockey. Today, a look at Predators North American amateur scout Ronda Engelhardt:

Name: Ronda Engelhardt

Job title: North American amateur scout

Education: BA in Psychology, minor in Leadership from University of Minnesota. Master’s in School Counseling from Capella University.

Years of hockey experience: Four-year Division 1 college athlete. Three years assistant coach at division 3 college, 10 years as head coach (high school and professional women’s hockey). Have also been a part of skills coaching/training for 15-plus years and working with athletes on mental side of game for nine years.

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

As an amateur scout, I scout games, evaluate and report on players for the draft. As a scouting team, we discuss, analyze, and build an extensive list of talented players for the upcoming draft.

What career advice can you give others?

Trust yourself, don’t give in to self-doubt. Fear stops us from achieving things all the time. Instead of letting fear stop you, lean into it and trust yourself when following your passions.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

I am a very driven person, which has instilled in me a work ethic to keep improving. The drive fuels my persistent attitude to achieve more and be better in everything I do.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of who my kids are becoming. Raising kids is hard work and exhausting. However, when you see them do good things, work hard, push through adversity, and be great people, you know it is worth it.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Croatia

What’s your favorite book?

“The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” or “Man’s Search for Meaning” (or any book written by a holocaust survivor as they teach you perspective)

One thing you can’t live without:

Food

What is your hobby outside of work?

Being active/exercise

