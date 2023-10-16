Latest News

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Thrill of playing in Toronto driving Matthews

Vancouver's hard work paying early dividends 

NHL On Tap: Anaheim looks to fly against Carolina

Aho, Hurricanes get past Kings in 9-round shootout

Hoglander, Canucks win 2nd straight against Oilers

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Coyotes executive assistant, hockey operations helping team on, off ice

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

\The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Arizona Coyotes executive assistant, hockey operations Erin Bilello: \

Name: Erin Bilello

Job title: Executive Assistant, Hockey Operations

Education: St. Bonaventure University (Bachelor’s Degree in journalism and mass communication with a minor in marketing).

Years of hockey experience: 3 years in hockey, 6 years in total in the sports and entertainment industry.

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

As the executive assistant for the Arizona Coyotes, my job is to help our team off the ice so they can be successful on the ice. I work with our staff, players, and team family members to plan and book individual travel, manage immigration, coordinate events, perform myriad administrative tasks and help wherever I can!

What was your first-ever job, and did it prepare you for the work you do today?

Motivated by the desire to study abroad in college, I accepted my first job as a valet ticket taker at a private beach club in New York. This prepared me for my job today because it taught me the importance of quality customer service and building relationships while also teaching me how to make quick decisions and pay attention to detail. However, not even a few summers working outside could prepare me for the Arizona summer heat! Most importantly, I learned that hard work pays off because I was able to spend an entire semester in Prague!

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

I am motivated by the hard-working, passionate individuals I’ve had the privilege of interacting with over the past four seasons. I have built great relationships with my counterparts from the 31 other teams and have become good friends with many of them. It is inspiring to see the career trajectory of people across the NHL who started as executive assistants. Seeing their success pushes me to be successful as well!

What do you love most about your job?

My colleagues are what I love most about my job! I am very lucky to be a part of the Coyotes organization and be surrounded by the best people in the industry, from the hockey operations staff to the players and their families. When you are surrounded by great people, it makes the long season and the challenging days a lot more fun. I am very fortunate to work with great colleagues who have now become great friends!

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Iceland

What’s your favorite book?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

One thing you can’t live without?

My family! They are back in New York and are so supportive of my career.

Do you collect anything?

All my credentials from past media and NHL events.

What is your hobby outside of work?

Hiking