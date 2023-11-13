Women in Hockey: Britta Ottoboni

Latest News

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame

Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame
On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders

On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders
Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden

Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
San Jose Sharks Anaheim Ducks game recap November 12

Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Sharks
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Rookie Watch Brink and Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division

Rookie Watch: Brink, Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division
Color of Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights bolster Hispanic outreach

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans
NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

23 games to be nationally televised this week
Columbus Blue Jackets New York Rangers game recap November 12

Rangers rally past Blue Jackets in shootout, point streak at 10
Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens game recap November 12

Canucks score 3 in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap November 12

Stars score 7 on special teams, cruise past Wild
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard continues scoring 

Bedard scores 2 more goals in Blackhawks loss
Oilers look to respond under new coach Kris Knoblauch

Knoblauch, Oilers see 'a lot of runway left' in season
Kris Knoblauch brings even-keeled approach as new Oilers coach

Knoblauch brings ‘even-keeled’ approach to job as Oilers coach
Henrik Lundqvist has perfect return to ice at Legends Classic

Lundqvist has ‘so much fun’ in 'perfect' return to ice at Legends Classic

Women in Hockey: Britta Ottoboni

Red Wings massage therapist helps players with recovery, injury rehabilitation

WIH-DET_Media copy
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Detroit Red Wings massage therapist Britta Ottoboni:

Name: Britta Ottoboni

Job Title: Massage Therapist

Education: BS - Athletic Training - Central Michigan University (L-AT) MA - Sports Science/Exercise
Physiology - University of Denver (CSCS) Cert - Massage Therapy - Oakland Community College (L-MT) I am a licensed Athletic Trainer as well as a licensed Massage Therapist, I am also a National Strength and Conditioning Association -Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist

Years of hockey experience: 9 years (spread out over quite a few years)..I was the first female Certified Athletic Trainer to travel with men’s USA Hockey to the 1989 World Junior Championship.

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences

I’m with the team every day and work as part of the Red Wings medical staff. Primarily, I am the team massage therapist, but as I am also an Athletic Trainer, I can utilize a variety of techniques and modalities to help the players in practice and game prep, recovery, as well as injury rehabilitation.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve been given?

While getting briefed by Dr. Dave Joyner, our head physician for the 1992 Winter Olympics, he told the medical staff if we “plan for the worst-case scenario to happen, after that, anything that happens is easy to handle.” I have used that approach to a lot of settings in my career and life and it really puts things in the proper context.

What career advice can you give others?

When it comes to caring for athletes there are no recipes, or one size fits all, so have a variety of tools in your toolbox. I started as an athletic trainer, added strength and conditioning, and then went back to school to add massage therapy to the mix. I love having a variety of skills that I can use, as each player is different, and how I approach their care/treatment should be different too.

What do you love most about your job?

Every day in the Red Wings training room is different. You never know who or what is going to come through the door needing your help. I have always thrived on the pressure of getting athletes thru injuries and ready for their moment. Besides, I get to work with the best hockey players in the world every day, and I get to wear sweats to work!

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Greenland

What is your favorite book?

“The Impossible First” by Colin O’Brady

One thing you can’t live without?

Family

Do you collect anything?

Memories

What is your hobby outside of work?

Swimming