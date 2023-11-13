Women in Hockey: Britta Ottoboni

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Detroit Red Wings massage therapist Britta Ottoboni:

Name: Britta Ottoboni

Job Title: Massage Therapist

Education: BS - Athletic Training - Central Michigan University (L-AT) MA - Sports Science/Exercise

Physiology - University of Denver (CSCS) Cert - Massage Therapy - Oakland Community College (L-MT) I am a licensed Athletic Trainer as well as a licensed Massage Therapist, I am also a National Strength and Conditioning Association -Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist

Years of hockey experience: 9 years (spread out over quite a few years)..I was the first female Certified Athletic Trainer to travel with men’s USA Hockey to the 1989 World Junior Championship.

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences

I’m with the team every day and work as part of the Red Wings medical staff. Primarily, I am the team massage therapist, but as I am also an Athletic Trainer, I can utilize a variety of techniques and modalities to help the players in practice and game prep, recovery, as well as injury rehabilitation.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve been given?

While getting briefed by Dr. Dave Joyner, our head physician for the 1992 Winter Olympics, he told the medical staff if we “plan for the worst-case scenario to happen, after that, anything that happens is easy to handle.” I have used that approach to a lot of settings in my career and life and it really puts things in the proper context.

What career advice can you give others?

When it comes to caring for athletes there are no recipes, or one size fits all, so have a variety of tools in your toolbox. I started as an athletic trainer, added strength and conditioning, and then went back to school to add massage therapy to the mix. I love having a variety of skills that I can use, as each player is different, and how I approach their care/treatment should be different too.

What do you love most about your job?

Every day in the Red Wings training room is different. You never know who or what is going to come through the door needing your help. I have always thrived on the pressure of getting athletes thru injuries and ready for their moment. Besides, I get to work with the best hockey players in the world every day, and I get to wear sweats to work!

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Greenland

What is your favorite book?

“The Impossible First” by Colin O’Brady

One thing you can’t live without?

Family

Do you collect anything?

Memories

What is your hobby outside of work?

Swimming