Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy

Panthers senior coordinator, amateur hockey helping grow hockey in South Florida

WIH-FLA_NHLcom
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Florida Panthers senior coordinator, amateur hockey Leanne Judy:

Name: Leanne Judy

Job title: Senior coordinator, amateur hockey

Education: B.S. Business Administration at University of North Carolina- Wilmington

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 4 years

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

Through my role, I am able to make a direct impact on the growth of grassroots hockey and fan development in the South Florida area and beyond. Our on- and off-ice grassroots hockey efforts provide entry-level playing and developmental programs, while our Panthers Kids Club elevates and enhances our youth fan engagement – overall increasing their level fandom for the team. 

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful? 

What motivates me the most are the people I am around and the work we are able to accomplish together. I am so lucky to be surrounded by incredible people who push me to be better every single day and to never settle. 

What do you love most about your job?

What I love most about my job is getting to work with kids and help grow the sport of hockey, while empowering girls to get involved in the game. Growing up in a rink, I never saw a girl play hockey and didn't even know it was an option. Knowing that I get to be even a small part of changing that makes me feel incredibly honored. 

If you weren't working in hockey, what would you be doing?

If I wasn't working in hockey, I would love to be a college professor. I feel so fortunate to have lived my dream for the past four years and would love to help others find their passion.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be? 

Ireland! 

What's your favorite book?

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid

One thing you can't live without?

My dog, Easton

Do you collect anything?

Coffee mugs

What is your hobby outside of work?

Trying out different local coffee shops!