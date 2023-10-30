Latest News

Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour return to practice

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Women in Hockey: Rosemary Tebaldi

Sharks VP, hockey administration point of contact for every player

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at San Jose Sharks vice president, hockey administration Rosemary Tebaldi:

Name: Rosemary Tebaldi

Job title: Vice President, hockey administration

Education: Carleton University (Ottawa, Canada); University of Toronto (Toronto, Canada)

Years of hockey experience: 31 (NHLPA 1992-2003, SJ Sharks 2003-Present)

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

The first major area that I focus on is being the point of contact for every player, as well as their family, from the time they join our organization. Secondly, I ensure CBA compliance in several areas for the organization. While there are several other things that go into the role, the last thing to highlight here regarding this role is communicating to the other departments within the organization so that we stay connected and operate efficiently.

What career advice can you give others?

The best advice I could offer would be to always be confident in your abilities, you don’t have to prove yourself when your work speaks for itself. Be willing to always want to learn as well as learn from your mistakes and don’t be afraid to fail. It’s important to surround yourself both in the workplace and outside of it with people who support you and lift you up, I have been very fortunate in that regard.

What do you love most about your job?

I love that nothing is routine – every day is different. You can have a set to do list, and everything shifts when presented with a new issue. It keeps the job from being boring and I enjoy working through the challenges.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

In 2015-16 I was part of a great group of people that made it to the Stanley Cup Final. While it is true the Stanley Cup is won “on the ice”, the players and coaches made it a truly inclusive experience for the whole organization. Even if we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, it was an amazing journey.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of my daughter Lilly. She is one of the coolest people I know. She is a high school senior this year and we are excited to see what adventure is next for her in life.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

London

What’s your favorite book?

“Tuesdays with Morrie”

One thing you can’t live without:

Kraft Peanut Butter

