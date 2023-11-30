Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

NHL officiating manager scouts, coaches candidates who aspire to be in NHL

WIHGUAY
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight women working in hockey. Today, a look at NHL officiating manager Katie Guay: 

Name: Katie Guay

Job title: Officiating Manager

Education: Brown University, Business Economics

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): Played college hockey at Brown University before switching over to officiating. Officiated at the 2018 Olympics and became the first female to ref in the American Hockey League in 2021.

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

Scout and coach officials in minor, pro and amateur hockey as they aspire to reach the National Hockey League. Recruit new officials and introduce them to the officiating side of the game.

What was the first career you dreamed of having as a kid?

I wore #99 my first few years of youth hockey and dreamed of lacing up the skates at the pro level.

What was your first-ever job, and did it prepare you for the work you do today?

My first job at age ten was a paper girl for the local Sunday newspaper. With my rollerblades on, I would sit on the tailgate of my dad's truck as he drove through the neighborhood, stopping at the end of driveways and I would sprint to each doorstep to drop off the paper. During the winters, the alarm clock was set well before sunrise – it was a team effort as my mom helped me put the papers together and my dad loaded them in the truck. I would trudge through the snow to serve the neighbors with their Sunday morning reading. This first job taught me how passionate I was about hockey with the sacrifices I was willing to make to get myself into the rink on those early mornings.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement to date?

Officiating at the 2018 Olympics was a long-term goal that started after college when I swapped my stick for a whistle. Watching the 1998 Olympics, I dreamed of playing on the world stage. I had the opportunity to wear the red, white and blue on the under-22 team, but that's as far as my playing career would take me. Luckily, officiating provided me the amazing opportunity to skate on Olympic ice in PyeongChang.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Australia

What's your favorite book?

"To Kill a Mockingbird"

One thing you can't live without?

YouTube DIY videos for projects around the house

Do you collect anything?

Pucks from arena I've officiated in

What is your hobby outside of work?

Traveling

