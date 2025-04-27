Blues cruise past Jets in Game 4 of Western 1st Round, even series

Jake Neighbours had a goal and two assists, Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West and won 7-2 in Game 3 here on Thursday. They have won 14 straight at home.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, FDSNMW).

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 18 shots and was pulled for the second straight game for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season. Eric Comrie made six saves in relief.

Hellebuyck was also pulled from Game 3 after he allowed six goals on 25 shots.

Kyle Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 13:58 of the first period when he backhanded a rebound past Binnington.

Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 19:37. Cam Fowler’s shot-pass caromed to Colton Parayko at the point, and his shot was redirected in front by Neighbours for his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal.

Tyler Tucker’s first playoff goal gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 10:46 of the second period, a one-timer from the right point that beat Hellebuyck clean low to the far side.

Schenn made it 3-1 at 17:23, five seconds after a Blues power play expired. Parayko drove the net off the left side, and Schenn roofed a shot from the top of the crease, taking the puck off Hellebuyck’s stick.

Justin Faulk scored 1:31 later at 18:54, a point shot that caromed in off Jets defenseman Neal Pionk to make it 4-1.

Robert Thomas scored to make it 5-1 at 2:01 of the third period when he dangled in the slot and backhanded a shot past Hellebuyck to chase the Winnipeg goalie from the game.

Tucker was injured late in the third period, buckling on top of his left leg after a checking play in the corner with Jets forward Brandon Tanev.