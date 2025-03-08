Ehlers has 3 points, Jets score 6 to pull away from Devils

By Mike G. Morreale
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday.

Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for Winnipeg (44-16-4), which won its second straight following a 4-1 victory at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Dawson Mercer scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for New Jersey (33-25-6), which has lost three in a row and is 7-8-0 in its past 15 games.

Alex Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 18:17 of the first period off a backhand on a rebound in the slot.

Morrissey extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:48 of the second period on a snap shot from the slot.

Ehlers pushed it to 3-0 at 19:30 when he took a pass from Dylan DeMelo at the bottom of the right circle, skated to the high slot and scored on a snap shot inside the left post.

Mercer cut it to 3-1 on a one-timer from the left face-circle 31 seconds into the third period.

Adam Lowry made it 4-1 at 11:56 after he stole the puck from defenseman Simon Nemec in the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot.

Connor scored from the left circle at 14:21 for a 5-1 lead, before Cole Perfetti scored on a shot at the right post at 16:55 for the 6-1 final.

Brandon Tanev had two hits in 11:28 of ice time in his Jets debut this season after the forward was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Brian Dumoulin had two hits in 16:17 of ice time in his Devils debut after the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

