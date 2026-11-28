JETS (14-9-4) at DEVILS (18-8-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer
Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun
Nico Daws
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Anton Silaev -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: David Rittich
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee), Declan Chisholm (illness)
Suspended: Brenden Dillon
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. … Daws starting against his former team is the only lineup change expected for Winnipeg from Friday. ... Hellebuyck is expected to make his first start against his former team since the Jets traded him to the Devils on Oct. 23. ... Rittich, a goalie, is expected to be scratched; otherwise, New Jersey is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday.