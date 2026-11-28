JETS (14-9-4) at DEVILS (18-8-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer

Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun

Nico Daws

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Anton Silaev -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: David Rittich

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee), Declan Chisholm (illness)

Suspended: Brenden Dillon

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. … Daws starting against his former team is the only lineup change expected for Winnipeg from Friday. ... Hellebuyck is expected to make his first start against his former team since the Jets traded him to the Devils on Oct. 23. ... Rittich, a goalie, is expected to be scratched; otherwise, New Jersey is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday.