Kings defeat Jets to keep pace in Pacific Division race

Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings (42-23-9), who have won six of eight. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Los Angeles remained two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division and pulled to within five of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets (51-20-4), who had won three straight and seven of nine. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

Winnipeg remained four points ahead of the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division. Dallas has a game in hand.

The Kings scored twice in a span of 1:22 in the first period.

Moore gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:28 of the first period, knocking down Joel Edmundson’s long pass and causing the puck to go in off the toe of his left skate.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 9:50 on a one-timer from the right circle set up by Kuzmenko off the rush. It was Kopitar’s 300th career goal at even-strength to become the fourth Kings player to reach the mark, joining Marcel Dionne (369), Luc Robitaille (344) and Dave Taylor (304).

Perfetti cut it to 2-1 at 11:40 of the second period. He came out of the penalty box after serving Hellebuyck’s tripping minor to score on a 2-on-1 break after keeping and shooting from the right circle.

Kuzmenko extended it to 3-1 at 16:07. He poke-checked the puck away from Jets defenseman Logan Stanley at the red line and looked off Hellebuyck before scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush.

Kempe scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 4-1 final.

Jets defenseman Luke Schenn did not play because of an undisclosed injury. He left the Winnipeg morning skate early, and coach Scott Arniel said Schenn would be a game-time decision.