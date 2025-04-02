Kings honor longtime broadcaster Nickson’s retirement with pregame ceremony

Nick Nickson had a retirement ceremony fit for a king.

The Los Angeles Kings celebrated the career of the longtime play-by-play announcer with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Nickson was joined by his wife, his two sons, grandkids and his Kings family including team president Luc Robitaille and longtime broadcast partner Daryl Evans on the ice.

A special tribute video aired of fellow broadcasters throughout the League congratulating Nickson on his retirement. including New York Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen and Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Darren Pang.