Kings honor longtime broadcaster Nickson’s retirement with pregame ceremony

Play-by-play announcer retires after 44 years calling games for team

WPG@LAK: Kings celebrate broadcaster Nick Nickson’s 44-season career

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Nick Nickson had a retirement ceremony fit for a king.

The Los Angeles Kings celebrated the career of the longtime play-by-play announcer with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Nickson was joined by his wife, his two sons, grandkids and his Kings family including team president Luc Robitaille and longtime broadcast partner Daryl Evans on the ice.

A special tribute video aired of fellow broadcasters throughout the League congratulating Nickson on his retirement. including New York Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen and Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Darren Pang.

After, Nickson walked up to the podium to say a few words. The broadcaster brought the microphone he used when he started his career and estimated he had performed over 10,000 interviews with it.

The "Voice of the Kings" thanked the team, players, his family, broadcaster partners and the fans in his speech.

Nickson announced his retirement after 44 years of calling Kings games in October. He started as the team’s radio voice 1981. In 2023, he started calling Kings games simultaneously on TV and radio.

