Norris scores twice in return, Sabres ease past Jets

Forward missed 24 games with lower-body injury; Winnipeg is 1-5-0 in past six

WPG at BUF | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Josh Norris had two goals and an assist in his return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres, who defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Norris had missed the previous 24 games after sustaining a lower-body injury in Buffalo's season opener on Oct. 9.

Josh Doan and Zach Benson each had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves for the Sabres (11-11-4), who have won four of their past six games.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (13-12-0), who have lost five of six. Eric Comrie allowed three goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by Thomas Milic (15 saves) at the start of the second period.

The teams will play again in Winnipeg on Friday.

Jason Zucker gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on a power play at 2:46 of the first period. Norris sent a backdoor pass to Doan, whose redirection at the edge of the crease was stopped by Comrie. However, the rebound trickled through Comrie's pads and landed in the crease, where Zucker jammed it in.

Bowen Byram scored 15 seconds later to make it 2-0. He took a cross-ice feed from Jack Quinn on a 3-on-1 rush and beat Comrie over his blocker from the left circle.

Norris pushed it to 3-0 at 14:04. He received a pass from Tage Thompson along the goal line, cut toward the net, and scored with a backhand that deflected in off the leg of Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg.

Connor cut it to 3-1 at 11:26 of the second period when he redirected Josh Morrissey’s one-timer from the point through Luukkonen’s five-hole.

Alex Tuch quickly responded for the Sabres to make it 4-1 at 12:49. Milic stopped his initial shot from the right circle, but Tuch collected his own rebound along the goal line and banked a sharp-angled shot in off the goalie’s left shoulder.

Norris extended the lead to 5-1 at 41 seconds of the third period. He skated into a touch-pass from Benson before slipping a backhand five-hole on a breakaway.

Latest News

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

NHL Status Report: Pastrnak to miss 3rd straight game for Bruins on Tuesday

Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Devils to end 4-game skid

Crosby scores twice, Penguins defeat rival Flyers

Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Top line leads Jets into Buffalo against Sabres

Rangers know Fox ‘not an easy guy to replace’ after upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Snuggerud to have wrist surgery, out at least 6 weeks for Blues

Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Bruins prospect Hagens tops U.S. 2026 World Junior selection camp roster

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Star Wears: Blue Jackets award Gaudreau-inspired ‘Donkey’ hat to player of game

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Canada features multiple Hall of Famers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings