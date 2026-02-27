McDavid reaches 100 points, Oilers cruise past Kings

McDavid, who reached the mark for the sixth straight season, ranks third in League history in 100-point seasons, behind Wayne Gretzky (15) and Mario Lemieux (10).

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (29-23-8), who responded after blowing multiple leads in a 6-5 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 21 saves.

Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced midway through the second period for the Kings (23-21-14), who were coming off a 6-4 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday and are 0-4-1 in their past five games. Anton Forsberg made 18 saves in relief.

Ty Emberson put Edmonton up 1-0 at 7:26 of the first period, scoring on a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from the right circle that went in off Kuemper’s left shoulder.

Vasily Podkolzin made it 2-0 at 8:19 with a wrist shot from the left circle that trickled under Kuemper’s glove arm.

Warren Foegele cut it to 2-1 at 12:15 when he redirected Joel Edmundson’s shot from along the left boards short side on Ingram, who didn't appear to see it.

The Oilers extended their lead to 3-1 at 2:59 of the second period after Andrew Mangiapane elected to keep the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and scored glove side on a wrist shot from the left circle.

McDavid made it 4-1 at 4:58. He pulled Kuemper out of position at the left post before skating around the net and out into the right circle, where he shot into an open net over a sprawling Drew Doughty.

Kuemper was pulled for Forsberg during the next television timeout.

Hyman put Edmonton ahead 5-1 during a power play at 8:44. He chipped in a rebound with his backhand after Draisaitl’s slap shot caromed off the end boards.

Draisaitl scored his own power-play goal 31 seconds into the third period to make it 6-1. He skated into a drop pass from McDavid and beat Forsberg blocker side from above the left circle.

Jake Walman made it 7-1 at 5:24 on a slap shot from the point following a face-off win by Draisaitl. Walman then pushed it to 8-1 at 7:36 from the bottom of the right circle.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said before the game that forward Mattias Janmark will be out for an extended period after aggravating a undisclosed chronic injury in the first period of their 6-5 loss at the Ducks on Wednesday. With Janmark unavailable, Edmonton played with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

Kings forward Joel Armia left in the first period with an upper-body injury, and Doughty left after the second period because of a lower-body injury.