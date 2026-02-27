SAN JOSE -- Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.
Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks
Kadri scores twice, Backlund, Zary each has 2 points for Calgary; San Jose is 0-4-1 in past 5
"We've put the work in the last 10 days or so," Wolf said. "Anytime you can come into a building and get two points, that's exactly what we are looking for."
Nazem Kadri scored twice, and Mikael Backlund and Connor Zary each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (24-27-6), who have won three of their past four games.
"I thought we had a hard time with their speed in the first period. In the second period, we had some shifts where we started to get our game going a little bit better. Then a few timely goals too," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.
Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for the Sharks (27-25-4), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves.
"Just play more on the inside. The way we scored the goal is the way we need to play," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
It was the first game for each team following the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Toffoli put the Sharks up 1-0 at 1:17 of the second period, tipping Mario Ferraro's point pass over Wolf's glove from the slot.
Kadri tied it 1-1 at 15:02, burying a wrist shot from the slot over Askarov's glove off a saucer pass from Joel Farabee.
Zary gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 5:22 of the third period when he collected a pass from Backlund and beat Askarov with a wrist shot to the blocker side from the top of the left face-off circle.
"I just saw a quick transition. It was at the end of my shift, but I saw an odd-man rush and decided to jump in," Zary said.
Kadri scored his second goal at 11:56 to make it 3-1. San Jose defenseman Timothy Liljegren's clearing attempt deflected off Zary in the right circle to Kadri, who waited out Askarov as he cut toward the net before lifting a wrist shot over Askarov's right pad.
"Just overall a bad play. I was trying to make a quick play up the weak side, but I had time to skate the puck, and could have made a way better play," Liljegren said.
Backlund added an empty-net goal at 17:30 to secure the 4-1 final.
NOTES: Kadri had his third straight multipoint game (six points; three goals, three assists), the second time this season he’s had a run of that length. ... Wolf improved to 10-2-0 all-time against the Sharks, his most wins against any franchise. ... Flames forward Blake Coleman returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. He had three shots on goal in 14:08 of ice time.