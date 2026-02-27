Wolf makes 34 saves, Flames defeat Sharks

"We've put the work in the last 10 days or so," Wolf said. "Anytime you can come into a building and get two points, that's exactly what we are looking for."

Nazem Kadri scored twice, and Mikael Backlund and Connor Zary each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (24-27-6), who have won three of their past four games.

"I thought we had a hard time with their speed in the first period. In the second period, we had some shifts where we started to get our game going a little bit better. Then a few timely goals too," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.